Jett Lawrence is checking all the right boxes. He has now won the 250SX Eastern Region Championship to go with his 250 National Motocross Championship from last year. A few weeks ago, we teased what clinching this title would mean for the young Australian via the numbers, but to him, there’s more to it than that. Lawrence took some hard knocks learning supercross in 2020 and 2021. While winning the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is a tough grind with 24 motos and double the competition, Jett was so happy to have cleared the supercross hurdle that he ranks this year’s stadium crown as more significant.

“When you ate crap two times [two years] bad in supercross, it feels nicer,” he told our Steve Matthes. “Outdoors, I was consistent the whole time. I proved that, it was my goal in 2020 to be consistent, and my goal in 2021 was to win the championship. I just got it, Justin [Cooper] was really close and he rode fantastic, he was consistent, and he definitely made it hard for me. I definitely showed my grit, my Australian background, I guess you could say. Where this one [supercross], I was coming in, almost with a chip on the shoulder. Last year, looking great, then a silly crash, being a 17-year-old. Then going back to the year before that, 2020, that’s probably what made me pretty famous, the endo at Anaheim 3 [crashing while battling Dylan Ferrandis for the lead]. I’d say that step has made me who I am today. Those crashes, they definitely made me the person that I am and the racer that I am today, and it’s going to make me an even better 450 rider.”