The real story here is the legacy that Lawrence is already beginning to build. He’s only 18, already has a 250 National Championship to his name, and will likely become a supercross champion this weekend. Winning a 250SX title in his third try isn’t particularly rare or special, but Lawrence would join a small list of people who have won both a Lucas Oil Pro Motocross and Monster Energy AMA Supercross title while they are still a teenager.

The trend coming from the amateur ranks of late has been that of a more reserved approach to transitioning riders into the professional ranks. Riders like Seth Hammaker and Levi Kitchen are even examples of riders who were no longer teenagers when they eventually turned pro. Lawrence won the Pro Motocross championship as a recently turned 18-year-old and now sits on the doorstep of a supercross title as well.

The last person to have claimed both titles as a teenager was Ryan Dungey who bookended a double title year in the 250 class in 2009 with a narrow victory over Christophe Pourcel in Pro Motocross when he was 19 years, 9 months, and 1 day old. Since 2000, only four teenagers have been able to win both an AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross title before exiting their teenage years. James Stewart was the youngest to do so when he clinched the 2003 125cc West supercross title at 17 years, 3 months, and 22 days old. Travis Pastrana was the next youngest when he clinched the 2001 125cc East supercross title at 17 years, 5 months, and 30 days old. Ryan Villopoto became the first rider to do so during the four-stroke era and was 18 years, 6 months, and 4 days old when he completed the double. And then the aforementioned Dungey was three months away from his 20th birthday when he finally claimed both titles as well.