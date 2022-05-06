Jeffrey Herlings is Not Coming (DC)

Alas, it's not going to happen. After pushing his decision as long as possible, Red Bull KTM's Jeffrey Herlings, the multi-time FIM World Champion from the Netherlands, decided that he needs more time to heal his fractured heel and will not be coming across the Atlantic Ocean to compete in the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Having missed the chance to defend his MXGP title when a crash during a photo shoot during the off-season left him injured, Herlings and the folks at both KTM in Austria and KTM North America starting discussing the idea of him coming here once his injury healed. But after riding on Monday, Herlings posted this:

"I wish the situation was not like this and it’s so frustrating that my career keeps throwing things at me! I’ve been recovering from the injury but the condition of my foot – because of some old problems – means it is not in the best shape and not enough to think about racing at the highest level this summer. It’s a bummer not to run the #1 plate in MXGP or to think about the chance of doing the AMA Pro Nationals but we’ve made our decision and now my only goal is to get my body right, get pain-free and think about preparation for 2023. It feels like a long way away but I know it will also come quickly. Thanks to all my fans for the messages of support and of course to the best team in the sport. Red Bull KTM have always had my back and I’m really grateful they still do and to all my partners and sponsors involved. I had a wonderfull day on the bike yesterday, and this old man still has the raw speed, and I will show that once again next year. One day I will race at Promotocross, believe me."

Herlings' decision is absolutely understandable. He has been the Fastest Man on the Planet (at least in pure motocross) for some time now, but he only has five FIM Motocross World Championships due to a terrible string of injuries have knocked him out of several seasons and title bids. While us U.S. fans would have loved seeing him out on our racetracks for the summer with the likes of Star Racing Yamaha's Dylan Ferrandis and Eli Tomac, HRC Honda's Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton, Monster Energy Kawasaki's Jason Anderson, and of course those other two unexpected guests heading our way—Red Bull KTM's Ryan Dungey and Antonio Cairoli—this is the right decision for #84. We'll keep our fingers crossed that he does get back over here someday, but in the meantime a collective get-well-soon goes out to The Bullet!

And speaking of MXGP, don’t forget that the MXGP of Maggiora, Italy, takes place this weekend. Maggiora is one on the most beautiful and famous tracks in motocross history, as well as an important one in the history of Team USA. Unfortunately for this weekend, MXLarge.com is reporting that GasGas rider Jorge Prado is out, which means the closest competitor to runaway leader Tim Gajser’s speed is on the sidelines. HRC Honda’s Gajser has won five of the first six rounds in the series and has a 71-point lead over the next-closest rider in the standings, Yamaha’s Maxime Renaux.