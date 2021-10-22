FLY Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all-new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye-popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for FLY Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, I call up Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing mechanics Alex Campbell (Dylan Ferrandis) and Josh Ellingson (who worked for Justin Cooper in 2021 and will move over to Eli Tomac for 2022) to talk about their 2021 seasons, as well as Josh getting to work for Tomac, and Alex explains what it’s like working for Ferrandis, plus their backgrounds from the Midwest to becoming factory mechanics, things that bug them in the sport, and more.

