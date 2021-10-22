Results Archive
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Maxime Renaux
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Layne Michael
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jed Beaton
GNCC
Ironman
Sat Oct 23
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Oct 24
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Oct 27
MXGP of
Garda
Sun Oct 31
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Alex Campbell & Josh Ellingson

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Alex Campbell & Josh Ellingson

October 22, 2021 11:30am
by:

FLY Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all-new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye-popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for FLY Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, I call up Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing mechanics Alex Campbell (Dylan Ferrandis) and Josh Ellingson (who worked for Justin Cooper in 2021 and will move over to Eli Tomac for  2022) to talk about their 2021 seasons, as well as Josh getting to work for Tomac, and Alex explains what it’s like working for Ferrandis, plus their backgrounds from the Midwest to becoming factory mechanics, things that bug them in the sport, and more.

Listen to the Campbell and Ellingson podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player, or the embed below.

