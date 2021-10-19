Ask anyone how they got into the industry and you’re likely to end up with a different story, just about every single time. There are a couple of key ingredients, however, which are a dash of luck and a healthy portion of making it happen when an opportunity presented itself. That’s especially true in the case of Josh Ellingson, who had a singular goal, stayed focused on it, and eventually earned a 250SX West Championship with Justin Cooper. Now he’ll also be wrenching for Eli Tomac in 2022. We called up Ellingson to learn about the path he forged that put him where he is today.

Racer X: There were a few things I wanted to ask you about today, not just about being Eli’s [Tomac] guy now. By the way, do you guys take offense to that? Being called, Eli’s guy, or Kenny’s guy, Justin's guy, or whoever? Are you like, “Hey man, I have a name”?

Josh Ellingson: No, I don’t care. If anything, you’re proud of it.

Well, let’s just start by talking about your career so far. I find it interesting. You’ve had a pretty rapid rise. You started at Cycle Trader/Rock River, right?

That was my first pro team, but before that I worked for Luke [Renzland] as an amateur for two years. Before I even got a job in the industry I moved to Orlando right out of high school and went to MMI [Motorcycle Mechanics Institute] for a little over a year-and-a-half. I studied Kawasakis there but I haven’t even been on a Kawasaki team. [Laughs] My main goal in going to MMI was to be a mechanic in the industry. Growing up racing and going to the closest nationals and supercross races, which for me, being from Wisconsin, were Millville and RedBud, and St. Louis, Indianapolis, and Minneapolis. Walking through the pits and seeing everything going on, you get a little star struck seeing it all in person. It pushed me in the direction to pursue this career.

When I was getting close to graduation, I was looking for something to lead me into the race industry. There were a few internships open, Chaparral had one, but I didn’t get accepted to any of them. So I emailed some amateurs, seeing if anyone needed help. I’d also spent some time at GPF [Georgia Practice Facility], which is how I heard of Luke Renzland. On a whim I shot his dad an email and surprisingly got an email back to come interview for a position. I went up for an interview and the next weekend he hired me. That first year was his first year in A Class. From there he ended up getting his ride with Cycle Trader/Rock River and was able to bring me along with him.