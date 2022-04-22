Racerhead #16

The goal for these title hopefuls is to simply execute. They don't have to ride the race of their lives. They just need to do what they have done all season. Get a good start, stay out of trouble, make good decisions, and see what shakes out when the checkers fly. If that means a title on Saturday, great. If that means it rolls on another week, that's ok, too. They have built up huge points advantages and don't have the urgency that their foes do. They can let the race unfold and if it's meant to be bubbly in Foxborough, so be it.

222 (Matthes)

This Tony Cairoli announcement is big news for the series and really, really, really cool. The #222 (yes he will run that number) retired last year from the MXGP series but whenever I've spoken to him over the years he's always told me he would love to race some nationals before it's all said and done. I know the release says he's only racing the first two but I believe that if it's going well for him and KTM, he'll keep it going all summer. This is a couching the announcement a bit because I'm sure that he wants to make sure he'll meet his goals before going on, I mean, he's got all the wins and titles and money an all-timer needs, so if he for some reason shows up and is out of the top ten or whatever, then he'll just head home. That's highly doubtful by the way. I think he fits into the top six or seven group and challenges for podiums but either way, it's simply awesome that, like Prince Akeem, he's coming to America.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-hxCGHqKQgc

MARCH TO #6 (Matthes)

It's a day race here in Foxborough, the same program as what we were supposed to have at Atlanta before the rains came. So this time, we probably will actually see that 5:30AM track walk! Anyways, Eli Tomac's impending title clinch is pretty remarkable really, and it would be his sixth national championship and fifth on a 450. Quite a win for the Star Yamaha guys and Eli and John themselves. We've talked about it before but there's not many people who thought he would get this many 450SX wins and a championship this year. Congrats to everyone involved in this signing, what a debut season on blue for ET.

MOVING MARV (Matthes)

Speaking of Eli, speaking of Foxborough, we'll talk Marvin Musquin now. The last time we were here in 2018, it was the race where Marvin went leopard seal and cleaned Tomac out with a few turns to go to get the win. That was, errr, weird. Anyways, Marv crashed back in Atlanta but he had collected a win and two other podiums before that. He's had a good season, well maybe a great season (cause he's one of only five guys to get a win) but it will end at the SLC SX, as his current KTM deal expires at the end of supercross. I wonder what the Austrians want to do with Marv for next year. It seemed that this year’s deal was a great one for Musquin, and it was more like KTM was kind of throwing him a bone due to his long history with the brand. But, again, he won a race this year! He switched up his program as well in moving back to California and working with David Vuillemin. I think he wants to keep racing next year, some people close to him tell me that he's wavered a bit on that fact earlier this year but I would think he would now. All you want to be as a racer is competitive and Musquin's been more than that. I'm not sure where he could go next year, I don't see anyone offering him factory equipment outside of KTM on a similar deal to this year. But would he want to do it?

I'm not sure so if this is it for Musquin, as in three races left in his career, but if it is soak it in and give him some props for an amazing career. Best Frenchman ever to come here outside of the incomparable JMB? I would say yes, he doesn't have any major titles but he won everywhere on both sizes of bike and indoors and out.

Here's the takedown of Tomac in case you forgot