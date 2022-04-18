As far as AMA Pro Motocross goes, Suzuki’s Mark Barnett and “Flying” Brian Myerscough would get the jump on three-times-running 125 National Champion Broc Glover, who Yamaha was finally letting race SX full-time as well. Glover would end up fourth in the AMA Supercross standings and win a few rounds but going back-and-forth between 250 indoors and 125 outdoors seemed to affect him a little more than “Bomber” Barnett, who finished fifth in the final SX standings, but got the edge on Glover in the final 125 Pro Motocross standings (215 to 205).

In the 250 class Barnett’s Suzuki teammate Kent Howerton was dominant, topping Mike Bell by nearly 70 points in what would be his second AMA Pro Motocross title. (Howerton also won the ’76 500ccc National title.)

And in the 500 class Chuck “the Rising” Sun of Oregon gave Team Honda its first AMA Pro Motocross title since Marty Smith’s last championship in 1977. Sun topped Kawasaki’s Goat Breker and the now-Suzuki-mounted Smith in the final standings there.

There were two other especially bright moments for American motocross in 1980, and one terrible tragedy. First, privateer LOP Yamaha rider Marty Moates finally became the first American to win the 500cc U.S. Grand Prix at Carlsbad with a dominant 1-1 win, while semi-privateer Johnny O’Mara shocked the world at the Valvoline 125cc USGP at Mid-Ohio with a win aboard his white Mugen Honda—his first success as a professional. The tragedy came in the fall when the highly respected veteran Gaylon Mosier, riding for Team Kawasaki, was hit by a truck and killed while cycling near Unadilla, New York, just before the Trans-USA race there. He was 26 years old.