There’s an air of inevitability to this title. He just has to not lose a bunch to Jason Anderson next weekend and the title is his.

“I don't know the exact points right now,” said Tomac in the post-race press conference before anyone had time to do any specific math on clinch scenarios. “I think I just have to be close to Jason. I’ve just got to focus and try to aim for that podium. I think if I get a podium, it will do it. I don't know. We’ll have to go back and see. That’s all we can do is go racing and try to be solid.”

After that, the plan switches back to the business of winning.

“If you wrap something up early, at that point you have nothing to lose,” he said. “So, heck yeah, I’ll try to go win.”

Tomac has been amazing this season in his switch to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, but with this supercross title feeling like a foregone conclusion for several weeks, the new noise comes from the looming Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, that will begin in May. If Tomac can win both 450 titles in the same year, it would cement 2022 as his best season ever. Tomac won the 2017-2019 motocross titles and the 2020 supercross crown. He’s yet to get both in the same year, and no rider has done so since Ryan Dungey in 2015.