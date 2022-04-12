MX Sports and Bagger Racing League Collaborate For 2022 Events

The following press release is from MX Sports:

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia—MX Sports and Bagger Racing League (BRL) are excited to announce their collaboration for the 2022 Bagger Racing League events. MX Sports will assist with promotions, marketing and event organization for the season as Bagger Racing League returns after their exhibition race back in 2020.

BRL has continued to spread into a trailblazing series comprised of six classes featuring Harley Davidson vs. Indian Motorcycles. The Bagger Racing League combines a blend of American V-Twin motorcycle culture and the thrill of racing into one.

“I am extremely excited to have such a world class partner as MX Sports,” said Rob Buydos, CEO of Bagger Racing League. “With their help in assisting promotions, marketing and organization we are looking to move up into the next level of excitement and professionalism in the sport.”

Each round will be televised as the audience witnesses’ extreme competition all weekend long, surrounded by an extensive lineup of sponsor displays including manufacturers, Harley-Davidson and Indian dealerships, independent custom motorcycle shops, stunt shows, open pits, and much more.

“MX Sports is eager to assist the Bagger Racing League in all phases of their operation,” said Tim Cotter, MX Sports Director. “This segment of motorcycling is vital to the industry. The Bagger Racing League is fantastic racing content, and we are looking forward to making it better together.”

Classes for the series will be Lite Weight Twins, Big Twins, Pro Stock Bagger, Bagger GP, F/S Cup and ATU. Registration for round one at Utah Motorsports on May 13-14 is available online, along with more information on the event. Click HERE to find out more, and register today!

2022 Event Schedule:

Rd 1 Utah Motorsports May 13-14

Grantsville, Utah

Rd 2 Milwaukee Mile Speedway September 1-4

West Allis, Wisconsin

Rd 3 Daytona International Speedway October 14-16

Daytona Beach, Florida

For more information on the on MX Sports Inc., visit the series official website at www.mxsports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.

About Bagger Racing League (BRL)

The Bagger Racing League (BRL) is the World’s first and only Harley Davidson vs. Indian Road Racing Series.

Main Image Courtesy of BRL