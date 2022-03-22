For better or worse, Steve Matthes has been sending us his Observations column since the late aughts. It means so much to him that when we asked him when he started it (which was actually for the old Racer X Canada site) he couldn’t remember—he says probably 2007 or 2008. Since then Matthes has been providing unfiltered views and opinions from the races for over a dozen years. Then he added podcasts to his repertoire, then the PulpMX show, then more podcasts…basically, if you want to know what Steve, a former factory mechanic, thinks, there are many outlets.
We don’t want the sun to set on the Observations legacy (again for better or worse). We do want to format it for the current day, though, so we have now given Steve a strict word count so we can fit his thoughts into one social media post. It’s Observations in bite-size form.
But if you still want it on the website, old school, here we are. Matthes' (shorter) Observations from the Indianapolis Supercross are below.
ET: Man, with a huge points lead it seemed Tomac was just happy to take a podium. His comp wanted to give it to him, though. First Anderson and then Barcia just said, “Here, have the win Eli” and he took it. A solid, steady fourth-straight win.
THE JETT: McAdoo rode great, he caught and passed THE JETT but what can you do against a kid with that much talent and skill? Brilliant riding for THE JETT to change lines, blitz whoops and get McAdoo back. His first-turn-crash-last-to-first in the heat was just another impressive bit of racing.
21 & 51: Look, I know the names involved but to me Anderson’s got to look ahead and know Barcia might do something like that. More track awareness or something. McAdoo tried the same move on Jett and Jett just tucked in and went around. Mac said Mitch Payton laughed at him for trying it. Everyone loves to hate on BamBam but ICYWW I judge these things in a vacuum.
CAM: McAdoo likes to point out that his sketchy days are behind him and outside of two races in the ATL last year, it’s true. Steady night for Mac and he’s been that way all year.
INjURIES: More top 450SX dudes down with Brayton and McElrath crashing out in practice. Poor JB, that’s two missed races and another big crash. He’s 38. Just lucky to have him out here.
FILTHY: I cannot imagine Phil’s anger level when he A) crashed in first turn in heat B) got pushed off track in LCQ and C) got passed back for last spot in said LCQ. Poor Phillip.
OSBY: Props to Josh Osby, he got fired from Phoenix Honda so he grabbed his buddy Marshal Weltin’s practice Yamaha, qualified top ten and made the main. Osby is a good dude and I hope he gets back on track. Question: does Weltin owe him contingency now?
PRIVATEERS: So many privateers setting new career high 450SX finishes! That’s awesome to see and just part of the cyclical nature of injuries. Get the points and the money while you can guys! Long live Privateer Island!
KARNOW: Logan Karnow got lemons and made lemonade out of it. The dude has made back-to-back 450 mains. He’s doing it for his only fans.