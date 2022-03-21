Monster energy ama supercross
Round 11 (of 17) — Indianapolis Supercross — Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, Indiana
250SX East Region (fifth round)
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|21 Laps
|0:44.925
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|+05.945
|0:44.691
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|+34.906
|0:46.259
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|4
|Pierce Brown
|+35.304
|0:46.032
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|+38.915
|0:46.643
|Alvord, TX
|Honda CRF250R
|6
|Enzo Lopes
|20 Laps
|0:46.740
|Rio Grande do Sul
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|Kyle Chisholm
|+08.938
|0:46.877
|Clearwater, FL
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
|Jordon Smith
|+22.937
|0:47.153
|Belmont, NC
|Honda CRF250R
|9
|Jace Owen
|+24.886
|0:46.625
|Mattoon, IL
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Cullin Park
|+26.302
|0:47.792
|Clermont, FL
|Honda CRF250R
450SX
Note: Justin Barcia retains his second-place finish but received a three-point penalty in the championship and a $3,000 fine for his move on Jason Anderson.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|27 Laps
|0:43.760
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Justin Barcia
|+01.322
|0:43.979
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|+05.359
|0:44.047
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
Chase Sexton
|+09.635
|0:44.094
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|5
Cooper Webb
|+10.120
|0:44.241
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|6
Jason Anderson
|+44.029
|0:43.876
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|7
|Dean Wilson
|26 Laps
|0:45.535
|Scotland
|Husqvarna FC 450
|8
|Malcolm Stewart
|+24.737
|0:44.284
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450
|9
|Vince Friese
|25 Laps
|0:46.059
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|Honda CRF450R
|10
|Ryan Breece
|+14.818
|0:46.430
|Coeur D' Alene, ID
|Yamaha YZ450F
Championship Standings
250SX East Region
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|125
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|114
|3
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|87
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|81
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|81
|6
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|78
|7
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|68
|8
Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|67
|9
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|58
|10
|Jace Owen
|Mattoon, IL
|55
450SX
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|255
|2
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|204
|3
Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|204
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|202
|5
Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|191
|6
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|185
|7
Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|183
|8
Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|141
|9
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland
|135
|10
Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|133
250SX West Region
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|148
|2
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|120
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|119
|4
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|99
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|87
|6
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|81
|7
|Robbie Wageman
|Newhall, CA
|80
|8
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|73
|9
|Carson Brown
|Ravensdale, WA
|73
|10
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|63
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Round 3 (of 20) — MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina — Villa La Angostura — Neuquen, Argentina
MX2
MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina - MX2March 20, 2022
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tom Vialle
|France
|2 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|1 - 2
|Yamaha
|3
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|4 - 3
|Kawasaki
|4
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|3 - 4
|GasGas
|5
|Conrad Mewse
|United Kingdom
|6 - 9
|KTM
|6
|Stephen Rubini
|France
|8 - 8
|Honda
|7
|Andrea Adamo
|Italy
|11 - 6
|GasGas
|8
|Jeremy Sydow
|Germany
|10 - 7
|KTM
|9
|Simon Laengenfelder
|Germany
|13 - 5
|GasGas
|10
|Kevin Horgmo
|Norway
|5 - 13
|Kawasaki
MXGP
MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina - MXGPMarch 20, 2022
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|2 - 1
|Honda
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|1 - 2
|Yamaha
|3
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|4 - 4
|GasGas
|4
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|6 - 5
|Husqvarna
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|8 - 6
|Yamaha
|6
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|7 - 7
|Beta
|7
|Ruben Fernandez
|Spain
|15 - 3
|Honda
|8
|Mitchell Evans
|Australia
|10 - 8
|Honda
|9
|Jordi Tixier
|France
|9 - 9
|KTM
|10
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|3 - 23
|Yamaha
Championship Standings
MX2
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|162
|2
|Simon Laengenfelder
|132
|3
|Tom Vialle
|111
|4
|Mikkel Haarup
|106
|5
|Andrea Adamo
|105
|6
|Kay De Wolf
|96
|7
|Mattia Guadagnini
|93
|8
|Kevin Horgmo
|91
|9
|Isak Gifting
|83
|10
|Stephen Rubini
|80
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|141
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|124
|3
|Jorge Prado
|118
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|94
|5
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|76
|6
|Ruben Fernandez
|74
|7
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|73
|8
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|71
|9
|Jed Beaton
|58
|10
|Alberto Forato
|58
EMX250
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Rick Elzinga
|68
|2
|Haakon Osterhagen
|56
|3
|Cornelius Toendel
|53
|4
|Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
|51
|5
|Oriol Oliver
|48
|6
|David Braceras
|44
|7
|Meico Vettik
|44
|8
|Camden McLellan
|43
|9
|Mike Gwerder
|38
|10
|Quentin Marc Prugnieres
|36
WMX
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Lynn Valk
|72
|2
|Nancy Van De Ven
|69
|3
|Courtney Duncan
|52
|4
|Amandine Verstappen
|52
|5
|Martine Hughes
|52
|6
|Shana Van Der Vlist
|48
|7
|Sara Andersen
|38
|8
|Malou Jakobsen
|36
|9
|Giorgia Blasigh
|35
|10
|Larissa Papenmeier
|35
US Sprint Enduro Series
Round 4 (of 8) — Boswell Farm Sprint Enduro — Boswell Farm — Greensboro, Georgia
Overall Results
- Josh Toth | KTM
- Layne Michael | Yamaha
- Cody Barnes | Honda
- Liam Draper | KTM
- Angus Riordan | KTM
- Thorn Devlin | Husqvarna
- Simon Johnson | KTM
- Gavin Simon | Husqvarna
- Cole Forbes | KTM
- Neil Enman | GasGas
Pro Standings
progressive American Flat Track
Round 2 (of 17) — Texas Half-Mile — Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, Texas
SuperTwins
Production Twins
AFT Singles
Championship Standings
SuperTwins
Production Twins
AFT Singles
FIM SUPERENDURO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Round 5 (of 5) – GP Germany II — Riesa, Germany
Prestige Event Classification
1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 63pts
2. Jonny Walker (Beta) 51pts
3. Colton Haaker (Husqvarna) 48pts…
Prestige Race 1
1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 9 laps, 6:58.865
2. Jonny Walker (Beta) 9 laps, 7:26.159
3. Colton Haaker (Husqvarna) 9 laps, 7:39.039…
Prestige Race 2
1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 9 laps, 7:06.884
2. Jonny Walker (Beta) 9 laps, 7:17.514
3. Colton Haaker (Husqvarna) 9 laps, 7:27.321…
Prestige Race 3
1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 9 laps, 7:02.484
2. Colton Haaker (Husqvarna) 9 laps, 7:20.357
3. Jonny Walker (Beta) 9 laps, 7:27.154…
Final Championship Standings
1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 321pts
2. Jonny Walker (Beta) 232pts
3. Colton Haaker (Husqvarna) 229pts
4. Diogo Vieira (GAS GAS) 147pts
5. Tim Apolle (Beta) 141pts
grand national cross country (gncc) series
Through Round 3 (of 13)
Championship Standings
Overall
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|90
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|57
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|54
|4
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|48
|5
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|43
|6
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|43
|7
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|38
|8
|Josep Garcia
|37
|9
|Ruy Barbosa
|27
|10
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|25
XC2
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|90
|2
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|66
|3
|Ruy Barbosa
|49
|4
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|45
|5
|Jack Edmondson
|Waynesburg, PA
|44
|6
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|40
|7
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|40
|8
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|40
|9
|Benjamin Herrera
|39
|10
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|38
XC3
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|80
|2
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL
|61
|3
|Dominick Morse
|Newark Valley, NY
|52
|4
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|51
|5
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|51
|6
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|46
|7
|Brenden J Poling
|Grafton, WV
|44
|8
|Eli Childers
|Hickory, NC
|41
|9
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|33
|10
|Zachary Gareis
|Mars, PA
|28
WXC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|85
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|76
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|67
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|54
|5
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|47
|6
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|46
|7
|Sheryl B Hunter
|Jericho, VT
|40
|8
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|33
|9
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|30
|10
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|29
US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 3 (of 8)
Pro Standings
450 Pro
AMA National Enduro Series
Through Round 1 (of 10)
Overall Results
- Steward Baylor | Yamaha
- Ryder Lafferty | GasGas
- Josh Toth | KTM
- Craig Delong | Husqvarna
- Thad Duvall | Husqvarna
- Trevor Bollinger | Husqvarna
- Ben Kelley | KTM
- Grant Baylor | GasGas
- Mike Witkowski | Yamaha
- Russell Bobbitt | KTM
2022 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|All 2022 Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|All 2022 Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Tropy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Tropy Team
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Sam Sunderland
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins