GNCC
Wild Boar
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josep Garcia
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Jack Edmondson
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
GNCC
The General
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Craig Delong
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Supercross
Detroit
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Pierce Brown
Supercross
Indy
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Live Now
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
MXGP Qualifying
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Qualifying
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Kay De Wolf
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Mar 26
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 26
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Sun Mar 27
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 3
The Weege Show: Recapping Two Great Main Events in Indianapolis

March 20, 2022

Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer discuss a wild set of main events from the 11th round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Both the 250SX and 450SX classes provided great racing inside of Lucas Oil Stadium and we break down what happened in both main events and what to look forward to moving forward in both championships.

The Weege Show is presented by Race Tech Gold Valves. Your suspension will be plusher with better bottoming resistance and more traction. Get some at racetech.com.

