Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Stilez Robertson
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 12
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 12
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 19
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argetina
Sun Mar 20
Articles
Full Schedule

Lopes, Clason, John Tomac, and More on PulpMX Show Tonight

March 7, 2022 4:00pm | by:
Lopes, Clason, John Tomac, and More on PulpMX Show Tonight

We’re halfway through the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing, and DeCal Works, host Steve Matthes will try to break it all down. His co-hosts tonight will be Kris Keefer and Alex Ray, we’ll talk Daytona, MXGP, Keefer’s road to the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, and much more.

Muc-Off/FRX/ClubMX Yamaha’s Enzo Lopes will call in to talk about his strong start to the 250SX East Region series, he ran third at Daytona for a while as well and he’ll talk about that, living with our guy Phil Nicoletti, and more.

SGB Racing Storm Lake Honda’s Cade Clason will be on to talk about his recent run of main events, the still-new team for him, being teammates with A-Ray, racing the Honda, and more.

John Tomac’s got a legendary career in the world of bicycle racing and as the father of Eli, watched his son win a record-breaking sixth Daytona Supercross 450SX main event. We’ll have John on tonight to tell us about that, the switch to the Yamaha team, training in the sport, and much more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do their best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant, and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST and we’ll be streaming live and hosting a chat room. As usual, you can call in at any time during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching PulpMX Show and listen live on the PulpMX App as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com as well as the PulpMX App on your smartphone or iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on Pulpmxshow.com.

Those who ride dirt bikes, motorcycles, ATVs and UTVs know MotoSport is the best place for OEM and aftermarket parts, riding gear and accessories. MotoSport.com’s dedicated team of gearheads have the knowledge and expertise to help get your ride working at peak performance and have you looking good too. Whether you race on the track, ride on the trails or commute on the street make your next ride, your best ride only at MotoSport.com.

The PulpMX Show is also presented by Fly Racing. FLY Racing has FLY Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all-new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye-popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for FLY Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

For over 30 years, DeCal Works has led the industry in quality and customer service by offering the best custom motocross graphics, plastics, seat covers, and Rider I.D. products.

DeCal Works is officially licensed with Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Suzuki, KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas.

DeCal Works is a proud sponsor of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Off-Road team.

Visit www.decalmx.com and use promo code PULPMX to receive 20 percent of your custom graphics.

The PulpMX show is also brought to you by X-Brand Goggles, Race Tech Suspension, Renthal, Firepower, FMF Racing, GET Data, Atlas Neck Braces, Acerbis, Maxima Oils, Michelin StarCross 5, Works Connection, DUBYA Wheels, Pro Filter, Ride Engineering, OGIO Powersports, MotorcycleIndustryjobs.com, Scosche, ORW, Manscape, Suspension Direct, and Guts Racing.

