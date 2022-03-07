Results Archive
MXGP of Lombardia MX2 & MXGP Highlights & Results

March 7, 2022 2:00pm | by:

Video highlights by MXGP-TV

Yesterday, March 6, gates dropped on the second round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) at the MXGP of Lombardia in Italy. Here are the highlights from the round two.

MX2

In the MX2 class, it was Yamaha’s Jago Geerts who claimed the qualifying race on Saturday then finished 1-1 on Sunday to claim the overall. GasGas’ Simon Laengenfelder, who won the overall at the opening round, finished second overall after 7-2 moto finishes. Andrea Adamo finished third overall with 4-3 moto finishes, just ahead of Husqvarna’s Kay De Wolf’s 3-4 for the final spot on the podium. On the final lap of race two, Laengenfelder and De Wolf made contact while battling for second overall and the Husqvarna rider went down. KTM’s Tom Vialle finished second in the first moto but then had a massive crash in the second moto and finished 21st, not earning any points. Roan Van De Moosdijk finished fifth the first moto but finished 15th in the second race for 11th overall.

MXGP

MXGP of Lombardia - MX2

March 6, 2022
Mantova
Mantova Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium1 - 1 Yamaha
2Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany Germany7 - 2 GasGas
3Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy Italy4 - 3 GasGas
4Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands Netherlands3 - 4 Husqvarna
5Hakon Fredriksen Hakon Fredriksen Norway Norway9 - 6 Honda
Full Results

MX2 Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium115
2Simon Laengenfelder Germany108
3Kay De Wolf Netherlands92
4Andrea Adamo Italy80
5Mikkel Haarup Denmark68
Full Standings

MXGP

In the MXGP class, it was Honda HRC’s Tim Gajser who claimed the overall win for the second week in a row after 2-1 finishes. Yamaha’s MXGP rookie Maxime Renaux finished 3-2 for second overall, as GasGas’ Jorge Prado won the first moto but finished seventh in the second moto to claim the final spot on the overall podium. Yamaha’s Jeremy Seewer finished fourth in the first moto but tipped over while leading moto two, and then fell once again before finishing fifth for fifth overall.

MXGP

MXGP of Lombardia - MXGP

March 6, 2022
Mantova
Mantova Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia2 - 1 Honda
2Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France3 - 2 Yamaha
3Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain1 - 7 GasGas
4Brian Bogers Brian Bogers Netherlands Netherlands7 - 3 Husqvarna
5Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland4 - 5 Yamaha
Full Results

MXGP Championship Standings

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia94
2Jorge Prado Spain82
3Maxime Renaux France77
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland74
5Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark57
Full Standings

Main image by KTM Images/Ray Archer

