GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Mar 6
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 12
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 12
Articles
Full Schedule

Laugh and Learn With Our New MXGP Podcast

March 2, 2022 2:05pm | by: , &
Laugh and Learn With Our New MXGP Podcast

Well this just worked out brilliantly! When the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) opener got delayed for a week due to a huge storm, our long-time European correspondent Adam Wheeler had time to do a little brain storming. He suggested a podcast with post-race thoughts from himself and follow MXGP journalist Lewis Phillips. The result? Well, they sent us an audio file on Monday morning and it turned out to be both informative and hilarious. From talking about Tim Gajser's Honda compared to the U.S. bikes, to learning to pronounce Simon Laengenfelder's first name (Sea-mon, apparently) to the rumor that Ken Roczen might one day resurface in MXGP, our men covered it all. Even the controversial look of Alberto Forato got some debate.

Even if you've never followed MXGP closely, you just might enjoy the banter, gossip and, oh by the way, the legitimate analysis of the FIM Motocross World Championship. Wheeler and Phillips have it and we think you'll enjoy.

Listen below and be sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app. Just search Racer X Podcast Network and you'll get it in your feed every week. Brilliant!

The April 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now