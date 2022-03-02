Results Archive
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
Upcoming
Upcoming
Upcoming
Upcoming
More Friday Night Racer X/PulpMX Live Shows! Seattle, St. Louis, & Foxborough

March 2, 2022 2:50pm | by:
Boom! What a time we had on Friday night in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Arlington, Texas, with the return of our PulpMX/Racer X live shows. We bench raced, we took questions from fans, and we welcomed guests. Thanks to our sponsors, Yamaha and Fly Racing.

We're going to have fun again at a few more rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

New Shows Scheduled! 🚨

Seattle Supercross Live Show

St. Louis Supercross Live Show

Foxborough Supercross Live Show

First come first serve. 

GET YOUR TICKETS TO THESE UPCOMING LIVE SHOWS NOW!

Presented by Yamaha and Fly Racing.

Main image courtesy of Inbound Brewco

