Triple Crown Fever again! JT and Weege join me to discuss the latest Triple Crown round in Arlington, Texas, from Eli Tomac and Jason Anderson separating themselves to what in the hell is happening with Ken Roczen, we talk about Jett Lawrence, and more as well.

Listen to the Arlington Supercross review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.