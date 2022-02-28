Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Mar 6
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 12
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 12
Articles
Full Schedule
The Conversation: Fun and First

The Conversation Fun and First

February 28, 2022 11:45am
by:

We’ve never seen Eli Tomac have this much fun at the races. He didn’t win any individual race at the Triple Crown in Arlington, but yet he still won the night’s overall with 3-2-2 scores. That wasn’t the whole story, though. Jason Anderson actually out-dueled him in the second and third races after great battles, but Tomac took it in stride, not only because he was winning the overall, anyway, but because he just seems to be loving every part of racing life these days. Even if he doesn’t win the battle, he enjoys the battle!

He’s still competitive, though, don’t worry. Last week in Minneapolis he got knocked down on the first lap by his teammate Dylan Ferrandis. Tomac wasn’t mad at his teammate, he only blamed himself for getting a bad start and then bobbling on the first lap, which allowed Ferrandis to get around him and set up the rest of the chaos. As he told us: “If Dylan didn’t pass me down the second or third rhythm, and I was in front of him, I wouldn’t have gotten tangled up. So those thoughts were running through my head—if I had just stayed in front of him, or gotten a better start….”

Eli is still sweating the details, but he’s having fun while doing it.

He talked to the media after the Arlington race, round eight of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Eli, it’s the Triple Crown format. You and I have joked about it in the past. You’re really, really good at these things. Two for two on the season. Now that you’ve been through these two, what’s your thoughts as we have one more on the schedule?
Eli Tomac: They’re good for me, for some reason. It was kind of a night of consistency. I felt like moto one, I got pretty lucky with a lot of just wild stuff going on. That was it. Moto two and three, that was the good racing for me. It was exciting. Me and Jason made a bunch of passes on each other. It was just a fun night of racing. So, can’t complain about these things at this point. Another overall. Just a good weekend.

Tomac claimed his third win of the 2022 season at the Arlington Supercross.
Tomac claimed his third win of the 2022 season at the Arlington Supercross. Align Media

You didn’t win the third race, but was it still fun to get into that back and forth like that? You guys were playing a little bit of a game. The crowd was into it. Is it still fun even when you don’t come out on top?
Oh, yeah. It was fun. We had a couple good moments. One time when we went over the finish line I almost thought we were going to roll it! [Laughs] We were both just waiting, waiting, waiting, then we doubled! Then another time, going into that 90 before the whoops, I felt like he was better than me on the inside rut. So then I moved to the inside rut and that lap that I went over there he rolled it. I’m like, gosh, dang it! That was maybe my chance. Other than that, I just tucked in behind him and that was it. I knew the points spread, so I just stayed there.

[Anderson was also asked about the same battle]

Jason, I’ll ask you about your perspective in that same battle.
Jason Anderson: Yeah. I think for us right now, we’re riding really good. It’s hard for each of us to break away from each other. I feel like if he’s in front, it’s hard for him to break away from me and if I’m in front it's hard for me to break away from him. So, it just makes that race craft so important. Like he said, we went over the finish in one lap, I wanted to square him up but he read me like a book! [Laughs] So, it was hard for me to do it. Then you come in the other corner and he goes to the inside, because he thinks I’m going to dive in the inside [and] I’m just setting up outside. So, it’s just a game. But at the same time, we’re ripping while we’re doing it, so it’s pretty awesome. That’s what he fans need. I enjoy racing like that. It’s fun.

  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media

Break down for us a little bit your current schedule for training. Whereabouts are you?
Now I’m back in Colorado, so that’s it for me. I made the move last week. Right now, that’s all I’m doing. We’ve got Daytona next week, so I’m staying there. Don’t have any plans to do anything else right now.

With you in the championship lead right now, obviously you’re where you want to be. So, how do you take on these next few weeks?
Just try to keep doing what we’re doing. Looking forward to what we have in front of us for races. That’s it. Last week I really couldn’t believe it, that lap that I made that mistake on the double with my teammate. Glad for the rebound this week and looking forward to Daytona and what we’ve got in front of us.

Supercross

Arlington - 450SX

February 26, 2022
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Hometown Position Bike
1Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States United States3 - 2 - 2 Yamaha YZ450F
2Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States United States6 - 1 - 1 Kawasaki KX450SR
3Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States United States1 - 4 - 4 KTM 450 SX-F
4Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States United States4 - 3 - 5 Honda CRF450R
5Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States United States5 - 6 - 3 Husqvarna FC 450
Full Results

Tonight the roller coaster up and down of your results, good rides, having to come through the pack, is it more mentally fatiguing a night like tonight than say what you had to go through last night coming through the back of the pack? What’s the difference between the two?
Well, the thing is with these, if you have a bad first one or if you podium you’re like, “Well, I have a chance still. I’m still in the game.” That’s the good thing about them, but the bad thing is there’s three races and they’re gnarly and a lot of stuff happens in them. That’s just the way they are. I don't know. Tonight it didn’t feel too bad, too gnarly. There’s definitely certain tracks and certain places where they are gnarly. I’m okay with them, I guess now.

Watching the race tonight I think a lot of riders in both classes were caught out by track conditions, maybe it being a little bit less traction than some guys expected, based on the amount of mistakes we saw. Did you notice personally a difference in Arlington this year?
It was a track that had a hard base on it. The dirt looks really good, and it is, it has good fluff in it, but there was still a dry base underneath that you kind of had to fight and pay attention to. It was easy to slide. Once again, the whoops were pretty nasty. They get beat up every weekend, but these were kind of West Coast style whoops where you’re dancing around. It was a little bit of both. You’d get some traction in some of the fluff, but there was definitely a base there.

Watch the full 450SX post-race press conference below:

Read Now
April 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now