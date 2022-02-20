Kelley Snags GNCC Opener, Stu Baylor Injured
The 2022 AMA Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series kicked off Sunday afternoon with the venerable Big Buck GNCC in South Carolina. It ended up being a perfect start to the series for defending champion Ben Kelley, who survived a battle to emerge with the opening-round victory. Usual contenders Josh Strang and Jordan Ashburn hung tough for podium finishes, edging out Josh Toth and Trevor Bollinger.
The big story was the late-race crash for last year's series runner up Steward Baylor. Baylor put in a charge late to get into podium position, only to suffer a huge crash, ending his day. Baylor has posted to his Instagram story that he had suffered a broken wrist and a temporary loss of feeling in his arms and legs, but says the feeling returned. He then reported that he suffered a broken vertebrae, all of which will keep him out of action for a bit. Get well soon to Baylor Heavy.
Big Buck - Overall RaceFebruary 19, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ben Kelley
|02:55:27.619
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|2
|Josh Strang
|02:56:07.166
|Inverell
|Kawasaki
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|02:56:09.079
|Cookeville, TN
|Husqvarna
|4
|Josh Toth
|02:56:49.818
|Winstead, CT
|KTM
|5
|Trevor Bollinger
|02:56:54.714
|Morganton, NC
|Husqvarna
|6
|Craig Delong
|02:57:46.774
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|7
|Michael Witkowski
|02:57:50.132
|North Liberty, IN
|Yamaha
|8
|Grant Baylor
|02:58:39.499
|Belton, SC
|GasGas
|9
|Josep Garcia
|02:58:44.696
|KTM
|10
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|02:59:22.591
|Kawasaki
Kelley won last year's title in a nail-biter over Baylor. He's off to a smoother start this year.
“I was excited coming into this race and I had a solid off-season – it had its ups and downs but I trusted the process and put in the work," said Kelley in an FMF KTM team statement. "I got off to a good start, I was confident because I rode really good here last year and I let it slip through my fingers with getting stuck and a bunch of crashes, so I knew if I just played it smart and stayed off the ground, I’d be good. I had one pretty hard crash getting caught up in a tree but other than that, it was a smooth race and I felt super good. It just feels good to put in a solid result and get the win.”