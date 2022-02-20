Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Vince Friese
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Kelley Snags GNCC Opener, Stu Baylor Injured

February 20, 2022 9:50pm | by:
Kelley Snags GNCC Opener, Stu Baylor Injured

The 2022 AMA Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series kicked off Sunday afternoon with the venerable Big Buck GNCC in South Carolina. It ended up being a perfect start to the series for defending champion Ben Kelley, who survived a battle to emerge with the opening-round victory. Usual contenders Josh Strang and Jordan Ashburn hung tough for podium finishes, edging out Josh Toth and Trevor Bollinger.

The big story was the late-race crash for last year's series runner up Steward Baylor. Baylor put in a charge late to get into podium position, only to suffer a huge crash, ending his day. Baylor has posted to his Instagram story that he had suffered a broken wrist and a temporary loss of feeling in his arms and legs, but says the feeling returned. He then reported that he suffered a broken vertebrae, all of which will keep him out of action for a bit. Get well soon to Baylor Heavy.

GNCC

Big Buck - Overall Race

February 19, 2022
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Ben Kelley 02:55:27.619 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
2Josh Strang 02:56:07.166 Inverell Australia Kawasaki
3Jordan Ashburn 02:56:09.079 Cookeville, TN United States Husqvarna
4Josh Toth 02:56:49.818 Winstead, CT United States KTM
5Trevor Bollinger 02:56:54.714 Morganton, NC United States Husqvarna
6Craig Delong 02:57:46.774 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
7Michael Witkowski 02:57:50.132 North Liberty, IN United States Yamaha
8Grant Baylor 02:58:39.499 Belton, SC United States GasGas
9Josep Garcia 02:58:44.696 Spain KTM
10Lyndon Snodgrass 02:59:22.591 Australia Kawasaki
Full Results

Kelley won last year's title in a nail-biter over Baylor. He's off to a smoother start this year.

“I was excited coming into this race and I had a solid off-season – it had its ups and downs but I trusted the process and put in the work," said Kelley in an FMF KTM team statement. "I got off to a good start, I was confident because I rode really good here last year and I let it slip through my fingers with getting stuck and a bunch of crashes, so I knew if I just played it smart and stayed off the ground, I’d be good. I had one pretty hard crash getting caught up in a tree but other than that, it was a smooth race and I felt super good. It just feels good to put in a solid result and get the win.”

