Godspeed, Bill Dill.

Racer X is saddened to report the passing of long time privateer team owner Bill Dill, who lost his battle with brain cancer on Saturday night. A former racer in his own right, Dill ran his 3D Racing Yamaha team for over twenty years, supporting privateers in Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, often riders from his native New England region. The team might have flown highest in the early 2000s, with privateers like Kelly Smith, Keith Johnson, and Jason Thomas, with Smith grabbing holeshots and contending for podiums indoors and out.

Dill never gave up the dream of running his team, even to the very end. His team still has an effort going in Monster Energy AMA Supercross this year and his rider, Devin Simonson, missed the 250SX main event in Minneapolis by one position on Saturday night, taking fifth in the LCQ. Fittingly, while Bill wasn't at the race, he was still watching. He passed while watching the races, surrounded by family and friends.

The news of his passing was reported by his daughter on the team's social media account: