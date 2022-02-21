First Look: New FXR Legend Series

Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 3
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Vince Friese
  3. Michael Mosiman
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Supercross
Minneapolis
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 26
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Feb 27
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 5
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 5
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Mar 6
