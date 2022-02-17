This weekend’s seventh round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on Saturday will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This is the first 250SX East Region race of the 2022 season, but you’ll want to set the DVR earlier than usual, as the Minneapolis Supercross will be a day race on Saturday. Also note that the race airs on CNBC this weekend.

What you need to know the most: HEAT RACES BEGIN JUST AFTER 4 p.m. CENTRAL.

Doors to U.S. Bank Stadium are expected to open at 8 a.m. CST on Saturday. Track viewing for the riders will begin at 7 a.m. CST/8 a.m. EST, with the first free practice set for 8:30 a.m. CST/9:30 a.m. EST. The first qualifying session of the morning will take place at 10:05 a.m. CST.

Opening ceremonies will kick off the night program at 3:30 p.m. CST/4:30 p.m. EST and HEAT RACES BEGIN JUST AFTER 4 p.m. CENTRAL. The 250SX East Region main event will take place at 5:54 p.m. CST/6:54 p.m. EST and the 450SX main event will take place at 6:28 p.m. CST/7:28 p.m. EST.

Qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 10 a.m. CST/11 a.m. EST on Peacock Premium. Live coverage will start at 4 p.m. CST/5 p.m. EST on CNBC and Peacock Premium. Below is the full broadcast schedule.