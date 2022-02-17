Scott Releases Heritage Edition Throwback Goggles

The new Heritage Edition Prospect and Fury goggles from Scott take it all the way back to the very start of Scott’s dominance in the world of motocross and off-road racing. Two classic ‘70s inspired designs represent the true DNA of Scott’s racing heritage and gives a nod to the fifty plus years we have been making goggles for old school legends, modern day champions and everyone in between.

The Heritage Edition Prospect goggle features an iconic design based off one of our very first winning goggles. A look that will never get old, this Prospect features the same ‘70s era Scott logo that was used on our original moto goggles. The design has been kept in the classic blue and red colors together with subtle off-white strap and outriggers to perfectly mirror the goggle that started it all.

The Scott Prospect is our flagship Off-road motocross goggle. Used by an ever-growing list of champions, the Prospect goggle has everything you need to ensure your vision is the best it can be on the track or trail. With perfected features such as the NoSweat face foam, a maximum field of vision, the innovative Scott Lens Lock System, articulating outriggers and much more, the super-stylish Scott Prospect goggle has been engineered to Defend Your Vision no matter how extreme the conditions get.