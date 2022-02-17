Dave Prater Named Vice President of Supercross for Feld Entertainment

The following press release is from Feld Entertainment:

ELLENTON, Florida—Feld Entertainment, Inc. today announced the promotion of Dave Prater to Vice President of Supercross, where he will oversee the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. In his new role, Prater will be responsible for the supervision and growth of the global brand.

Since joining Supercross in 2000, Prater has contributed tremendously to the operation and expansion of the industry. In particular, he has demonstrated excellent leadership over the last two years as Supercross was the first sport to complete its season through the unprecedented circumstances of the pandemic. Prater’s expertise and understanding of the sport, along with his strong relationships in the two-wheel motorcycle industry will assist Feld Entertainment in continuing to grow the sport.

Feld Entertainment purchased Supercross in 2008 and Prater has been instrumental in several changes over the years including a revamped points structure, the introduction of the Triple Crown race format, the expansion of the Dave Coombs, Sr. East/West Showdown events, Supercross Futures, the Monster Energy Cup, and the move to NBC Sports.

The 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season is experiencing pre-pandemic fandom with live event ticket sales, FanFest attendance, and both domestic and international streaming. The first six rounds have produced four different winners in the premiere class and a tight points chase with the leaders.

Round 7 of the 17-round championship takes place this Saturday, February 19 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The event will also play host to the first round of the Eastern Regional 250SX Class championship.