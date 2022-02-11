[Above: Jett Lawrence was on hand for a live MAVTV broadcast from East Bay Speedway in Florida to help announce the expanded partnership.]

In addition, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross internet streaming service moves to MAVTV+ (which is MAVTV's online streaming service). Peacock will no longer host streaming for the series. One of the key advantages cited in a press release below is the MAVTV+ streaming service is its availability globally, as Peacock and NBC Sports did not offer access to streaming of motocross in key global markets, such as Australia.

Details of the new TV package are below via a press release from MX Sports Pro Racing.

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia – MX Sports Pro Racing, in conjunction with longtime series title sponsor Lucas Oil, has announced that MAVTV Motorsports Network will become the primary broadcast partner of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. As part of the series’ milestone 50th anniversary, the “Home of American Motorsports” will provide the most extensive live broadcast schedule in American motocross history for the 2022 season. The championship will be showcased on MAVTV’s over-the-air network in addition to introducing Pro Motocross to the subscription-based MAVTV Plus global streaming service for the first time, where both monthly and yearly subscribers will have on-the-go access to watch the season unfold from their mobile and streaming devices. New subscribers to MAVTV Plus can take advantage of a limited time offer of $6.99 on a month-to-month plan!

The 50-year milestone of the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series is a testament to the popularity and power of the sport, from grassroots beginnings to a preeminent championship series with global reach, appeal, and massive cultural impact. There is no better representation of the current global influence of Pro Motocross than the pair of international athletes that will carry the number one plate as defending champions in 2022 - France’s Dylan Ferrandis, the 450 Class titleholder who rides for Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing, and Australia’s Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC’s teenage phenom who currently holds the 250 Class crown.