FLY Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for FLY Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, and Zach Osborne join me to break down the Glendale round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, including that “thing” with Christian Craig and Vince Friese, Eli Tomac’s riding, Craig's speed versus the best ever, Triple Crowns, what’s wrong with Cooper Webb, and more. There’s even an appearance by Kris Keefer at the end!

Listen to the Glendale Supercross review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.