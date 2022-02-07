Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 3
Sat Feb 12
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 19
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Feb 19
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Feb 20
Articles
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Glendale

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Glendale

February 7, 2022 11:15am
by:

FLY Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for FLY Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, and Zach Osborne join me to break down the Glendale round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, including that “thing” with Christian Craig and Vince Friese, Eli Tomac’s riding, Craig's speed versus the best ever, Triple Crowns, what’s wrong with Cooper Webb, and more. There’s even an appearance by Kris Keefer at the end!

Listen to the Glendale Supercross review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
April 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now