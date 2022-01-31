It looked like Kenny got sand in his goggles and he was onlyable to salvage 13th. What did you see after the crash?

I would agree with his goggles likely absorbing sand after being buried head-first in it. He stopped to try to regroup later that lap and then seemed like he was struggling to regain his form for the rest of the race. It’s always hard to diagnose exactly what’s happening in those moments as it could be any combination of sand in his eyes, a bent-up motorcycle, a subtle injury, or just struggling mentally from the incident.

Eli Tomac was jumping up onto the elevated turn and it appearedto save him some time. This was also where Jason Anderson messed up and handed Tomac the lead. Can you explain this turn, yourthoughts on it, and how it impacted the racing compared to anormal turn?

I don’t think it was a make-or-break section. If executed perfectly, it was a tad quicker but there was also a significant risk of a mistake as we saw with Anderson. There were two basic options: 2-3-1 or 3-3. The 3-3 was much tougher and as mentioned, required absolute precision on the landing of the second three. Landing on that short, flat spot of track required hard braking and being three feet short or long would result in a loss of time. The 2-3-1 was much easier and more of a “race line” than the 3-3. I think Tomac would have won with either choice.

Also, the elevated turn dropped down and into the whoop section. No one was consistent in the whoops today. What made this set ofwhoops so difficult? That drop down, the way the dirt was packedin, what was the problem here?

The corner was okay but the whoops were really tough. I walked the track at around 3 p.m. and they were deteriorating quickly. They were tall, sharp, and there were many of them. Why that matters is fairly straight forward. The height of them from peak to trough becomes more and more important as they become less consistent. As riders start to make mistakes and let their front wheel drop lower into the next whoop, the distance to the bottom can be the difference between a minor mistake and a cartwheel over the bars. Keeping the motorcycle on a level plane is the goal. Allowing that front wheel to drop into a deep crevice in between whoops is asking for a trip to the Alpinestars Medical Unit.

The angle of the whoop is also critically important. The “sharp” factor changes how much the rear tire drives the motorcycle forward. A sharp peak will give much less acceleration possibility than a rounded, smooth whoop face. As they get sharper and sharper throughout the night, that rear tire is challenged more and more to maintain forward drive. Less drive equals a higher likelihood of the front end dropping and as seen above, bad things happening.

The last factor is that there were many whoops. The importance there is that when and if things start to spiral out of control, how far away is the safety of flat ground. In a short set of whoops, riders are almost out of the section before trouble can really escalate. In a long set, there is simply more opportunity for the situation to unwind. Short sets of whoops are much easier to attack because of the likelihood of making it to the other side. A longer set requires much more diligence in technique and detail.