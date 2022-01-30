Championship Contenders Breaking Away: Weege Show

Are we starting to see trends develop now in this 450SX class? Eli Tomac takes the win at Anaheim 2 and extends his points lead but the two men behind him in the race are now the two men behind him in the championship and it kind of feels like it's leveling out. Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer take you through the fourth round from Anaheim. It's all brought to you by RaceTech and the fabulous Gold Valves which are not made of gold but are worth their weight in them if you have a tough track like Anaheim 2, where even the slick conditions would be easily taken care of.