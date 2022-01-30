Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Michael Mosiman
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 5
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 3
Sat Feb 12
Articles
Full Schedule

Championship Contenders Breaking Away: Weege Show

January 30, 2022 5:35am | by: &

Are we starting to see trends develop now in this 450SX class? Eli Tomac takes the win at Anaheim 2 and extends his points lead but the two men behind him in the race are now the two men behind him in the championship and it kind of feels like it's leveling out. Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer take you through the fourth round from Anaheim. It's all brought to you by RaceTech and the fabulous Gold Valves which are not made of gold but are worth their weight in them if you have a tough track like Anaheim 2, where even the slick conditions would be easily taken care of.

