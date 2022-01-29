The Other Star

While Colt Nichols season-ending injury and Christian Craig’s two race wins and impressive charge at the third round have been the headliners for the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team, you cannot forget the team has another rider on this coast: Nate Thrasher. Thrasher won two 250SX main events in the eight main events he made in his rookie AMA Supercross season in 2021, although both came at the super-sized Atlanta Motor Speedway. It might be a bit early to call him a title favorite, the Tennessee native is fast and on great equipment and going out each night hoping to fight for race podiums and wins. But unfortunately, that has yet to be the case in 2022. Thrasher finished 12th and fifth to start off his season, then he was in third place only a few laps into the third-round main event but went off the track, losing time and positions. That cost him a shot as his first "non Atlanta" podium. He remounted and finished eighth. “It was a tough night in San Diego," he said in a team press release. "I felt good throughout qualifying, but a few costly mistakes made for a long night! We made some progress on our starts, but I’m not satisfied. I’m going to continue to put in the work to be where I want to be.”

The #49 sits seventh in the standings, 29 points his teammate Craig. Could Thrasher land on the podium—or find a race win even—in order to mix up the championship for the top several riders? -Mitch Kendra

“ROUGH first three!”

That was the title for Jo Shimoda’s first vlog from the season, post-San Diego Supercross. And that is fair to say, as Shimoda, whose tame but steady and consistent rides in 2020 and 2021 allowed him to finish inside the top-three of the 250SX East Region championship in his first two seasons of AMA Supercross, has not had the start he wanted in year three. Shimoda stayed off the ground his first two seasons but pushing the limits this year has caused the Japanese native into uncharacteristic—and costly—mistakes: getting stuck in the gate, crashing in the whoops during the mains, and stalling his bike. A first-turn pileup at the third round start did not help, as the #30 was one of the last riders to get remounted and going again. But that does put some perspective on his fifth-place finish. Shimoda said afterwards, “I think without the first turn crash in the main I could have finished on the podium. My goal is to compete for wins, but we fought hard today and came away with a season-best finish.” Will Jo finish on the podium for the first time this year at round four? -Kendra

RM-Army Career Bests

Carson Mumford and Brandon Hartranft both logged career-bests in their respective classes at the third round, Mumford finishing sixth in 250SX and Hartranft finishing 15th in 450SX. For some, those numbers might not jump off the page, but for the Suzuki duo, these are signs of progress. Yes, Mumford was in a podium position early in the race and dropped back several spots, but it was still a more steady ride than the first two rounds, or what we saw last year. The San Diego Supercross was only Mumford’s seventh career 250SX main event start, and only the 11th career 450SX main event start for Hartranft. And reminder, a top-15 finish in the premier class of AMA Supercross is no joke! Props to both riders as they head to Angel Stadium with some confidence. -Kendra