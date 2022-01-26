We can often get carried away in the 250SX class, where riders fall into predetermined patterns of when it’s “their year” to win. The 450 class will always be a bloodbath mashup of talent, because no one graduates, and talent doesn’t get split between two coasts. To win there, it’s always a gauntlet. In the 250s, yes, you have to be great, but timing plays a huge role. Riders are all over the map in terms of development. When it’s the year to win, you’ve got to pounce.

That’s what Christian Craig was doing in 2022. He learned tons last year running in a season-long championship chase with his Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing teammate Colt Nichols. It didn’t end with him on top, but it was invaluable experience that he hoped to use to get the title this year. Then Nichols went out with injuries in the first heat race of the year, eliminating a prime rival. Craig promptly won the first two races of the year with relative ease, and with a lot of the other potential title contenders making mistakes, it was sure starting to look like his year.

Racing, though, rarely makes it that easy. Bad luck and situations out of a rider’s control usually do pop up—for every Ricky Carmichael perfect season there are dozens that looked promising at first and drifted away due to the unexpected. Craig having nine perfect races? He’s good, but that’s a tall order, so the real test would come when the inevitable bad luck struck. Especially in a shorter series, one bad race looms large in the points. So when trouble came, would it be catastrophic or just a small bruise?