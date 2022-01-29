Shane McElrath | 14TH IN 450SX POINTS

Racer X: Talk about your first three rounds so far and how you would kind of rate yourself or rank where you are so far.

Shane McElrath: I would say I have the biggest growth potential. Results haven’t been where I feel like they should be. I’m trying to be realistic, but I really have a lot to learn also, so that’s where I’m really just trying to be patient with it and take in everything. Last year, I really almost took a whole year off of racing. So, it’s pretty tough trying to come back in and try to learn the pace and how to race again, but we had a good offseason. We had a lot of time to work on it and now, this will be our fourth race in, we’ve made a lot of progress over the first few rounds and results don’t necessarily show that. We’re making changes really every time I ride, so just trying to get dialed in and get more comfortable so I can be more competitive, and more competitive for longer. So yeah, it’s a work in progress.

One of the things that has been going well for you is your starts. You’ve gotten out front a lot. Is that almost frustrating though to see that your starts are there, and then the speed, you end up losing some positions throughout the race? Or are you kind of just taking it in stride?

Yes and no. Getting a good start is a win in and of itself. I mean, yeah, I’ve been struggling with the race after the start, and so it’s like I’m just going to keep putting myself up there and keep taking it in. One of these times it’s going to stick and I’m going to figure it out! Like I said, I’m trying to be patient and not get discouraged with it. I’m happy with my starts and I want to keep doing that because I want to keep learning and that’s really the best way that I feel like I can do that.

Talking about bike setup a little, what specific changes are you working on? Is it trying to get it to turn better, is it focusing on the whoops, anything specific with that?

Yeah, really a little bit of everything. So, I had a pretty good offseason, but everyone knows when you get to the race, you’ve kind of got to change for the tracks. A lot of times it’s going a little bit softer. For me, that’s kind of the case and a little bit stiffer in some cases, but some of our race bike parts are really new, so trying to get them broken in and trying to get them feeling like practice. That’s something that a lot of people don’t realize is that our race bikes stay fresh all the time. So, trying to adapt to that and get comfortable on it, that’s probably been my biggest obstacle so far. But we’re working on that, and it’s going really good! It just takes time, and that’s hard to be patient with it but I’m working on it.