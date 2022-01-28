It’s really cool to know these guys have been racing each other for 20 years, and it reminds you of what a gauntlet it is to actually get all the way to this level. Also it means we have a lot of data about these riders racing each other. Anderson and Tomac are close in age and come from the same area in New Mexico and Colorado. They’ve been racing each other tons! That’s what made Anderson’s ride so impressive on Saturday. He was so fast in Anaheim, so fast in Oakland, and so fast in San Diego qualifying, but then he flashed through in about ninth on the first lap. I figured he was in for an average night, but he ended up blasting past [looks at AMA lap charts] Dylan Ferrandis, Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen, and Eli Tomac. Sheesh! I mean, this is next-level speed from JA21. Is it 2018 speed? I think it might be even more than that!

We’ve seen plenty of Eli/Anderson matchups, and I don’t remember Anderson straight-up passing Tomac much. This has been a good start to the season for Eli, no doubt, as he actually holds the points lead—the earliest he has ever held the red plate in a 450 supercross season. There’s much to be positive about. Cooper Webb has said he’s not quite where he wants to be on the bike, but he’s just one point behind Tomac. Roczen said there’s a silver lining to having problems in two of the three races but still being close in points.

Lots of things for lots of riders to be positive about. But if Anderson is going to continue riding at this level, they all might have a big problem on their hands. These next few rounds are going to be critical to figuring out who really is the man in 2022.

Pro Perspective (Thomas)

Jason Anderson’s San Diego ride should have been a highlight of his season. He was on a tear through the field and could very likely have given Sexton a last-lap battle for the win. It was an insanely strong ride that was marred by a mechanical issue. I do have a question, though. With Anderson’s bike steaming, it’s an easy assumption that there was either an overheating issue or a leaking radiator, etc. While we aren’t owed specific answers, I also take issue with the explanation given below:

“With momentum rolling, Anderson continued his push forward and would continue to utilize his speed through the difficult whoop section to blitz by riders ahead and make swift passes in the corners following. However, contact with another rider while making the pass for third would result in radiator damage for Anderson and ultimately require him to settle for an eighth-place finish.”

See, that pass for third was on Ken Roczen. That’s seemingly what this official Monster Energy Kawasaki press release is alluding to. The problem is that Anderson and Roczen’s run-in was nowhere near his radiator, although there was contact. That’s painfully obvious to anyone with a rewind button. Roczen ran into the back of Anderson’s 450, and I am very confident in saying that his radiator was not damaged in the process. So what gives? Was the press release mistaken? Was there a separate issue that the team wanted to keep hush-hush? We have seen Tomac’s Kawasaki suffer from overheating symptoms in the past, but usually not to the extent that he was slowed. There is something fishy here. I don’t think they’re protecting state secrets or hiding soldiers on the Ukrainian border, but something is definitely up.

I usually like to provide insight in this segment. My experience in and around the sport gives me a unique perspective to incidents, events, and occurrences. This one is puzzling, though. I’m instead asking a question this time around. What exactly was going on with JA21’s 450 last weekend?

PULPMX SHOW STUFF (Matthes)

This past Monday night we had a jam packed PulpMX Show with Daniel Blair in-studio to cohost and a guest lineup of Chase Sexton, Cooper Webb, Justin Bogle, Michael Mosiman, Jeremy Albrecht—even Alex Ray called in to defend himself on the "pass" attempt on Freddie Noren.

It was an interesting show with lots of highlights. I thought I'd write a few things about the show as to what caught my ears and made it interesting. Some takeaways, if you will.

Albrecht talked about the process they go through to review and discipline riders like Barcia and Bogle from the weekend. Barcia got docked a position for speeding alongside the whoops after Bogle took him down, while Bogle got fined and DQ'd for the move on Barcia. No one has seen tape of the Barcia move on Bogle, but Albrecht saw it and said it wasn't great but wasn't the worst thing he's ever seen. The AMA review committee meets right there at the track, talks to the people involved, and comes up with something that makes sense. Interesting that the riders who are on probation are on probation for that act that got them on probation. So if Bogle passes someone greasy on the lead lap of SX this year, his probation status doesn't come into effect because he didn't take a dude out while he was a lap down like in San Diego. I didn't know that.

Chase Sexton called in and said the changes they made to the Honda after Oakland when he and Ken Roczen were complaining about the same thing helped a lot. He mentioned that he was able to track Jason Anderson and Eli Tomac back there in second and that he had more to push if he needed to. Sexton commented that it was getting tiring of the people around him talking to him about how it's amazing he hadn't won a race yet and that it was coming. Well, it's finally here! Also he went surfing before his win and he'll prob continue to surf on Thursdays before the races to keep that going.

Webb was on, and to me, he didn't sound like he's anywhere near where he wants to be on the new bike just yet. Mentioned they are throwing older stuff on it, meaning old settings. He said that he's stoked to be this close to the front of the points lead knowing that he hasn't been at his best. Mentioned that he was catching Ferrandis for third but when Tomac slipped back, he thought Dylan picked it up a bit and that he lost the #14's tail after a mistake. He also mentioned that, yes, he doesn't read or listen much to MX media and leaves all the moto at the track when he leaves the track. Oh, and then we made fun of Phil Nicoletti for a bit, which is always fun.

Justin Bogle came and was a great interview. He spoke about his move on Barcia, he accepted full responsibility for it and said that he, as a man, couldn't let that move go unpunished. He also opened up about his start to the year, his feelings on losing his friend Ryan Federow, and we published most of his interview right here on RXI.

Michael Mosiman came on and … wow. That was something. We covered his first career win and how that felt. Working with Justin Barcia and how that helps him. Then we spoke about his brother Josh hanging the boots to join the MX media and how I didn't think he gave himself enough time to race. Then Michael talked about how he was up for giving homeless people around where he lived in Florida a place to stay and tried to help them. He also said he got his car stolen by one of them, but that was a story for another time. You gotta check this story out—Mosiman was pretty open and honest about it.

Alex Ray said he was sorry to Freddie Noren for a move in the LCQ. He thought it was the last lap and that it was a bad idea. Albrecht said he was going to talk to A Ray about the move.

Told you it was an eventful show!