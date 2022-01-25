Here’s the news from the first three rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross this year: Jason Anderson has been the best rider. Straight up. He came through the pack at round one and coulda shoulda nabbed a podium until he crossed swords with Justin Barcia and got knocked down. That ruined his race, as even though he picked it up about seventh, he struggled through the final laps and ended up 10th. If there were any questions about Anderson’s ability to close, though, he answered them by winning round two in Oakland no problem. Even more impressive was his ride on Saturday in San Diego. Anderson was around ninth early in the race but raged to the front, passing rivals like Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen, and Eli Tomac. He made it all the way to second and then started closing on race leader Chase Sexton. It’s questionable if Anderson could have caught Sexton, but blasting past Webb, Tomac, and Roczen to finish second would have been an impressive result, and also would have vaulted the Monster Energy Kawasaki rider into the points lead.

That’s not what happened. Smoke started pouring from Anderson’s Kawasaki and then he started rolling jumps, surely worried the bike was about to let go. His bid for the podium was soon over, and it was possible his race would be over, also.