Here’s the news from the first three rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross this year: Jason Anderson has been the best rider. Straight up. He came through the pack at round one and coulda shoulda nabbed a podium until he crossed swords with Justin Barcia and got knocked down. That ruined his race, as even though he picked it up about seventh, he struggled through the final laps and ended up 10th. If there were any questions about Anderson’s ability to close, though, he answered them by winning round two in Oakland no problem. Even more impressive was his ride on Saturday in San Diego. Anderson was around ninth early in the race but raged to the front, passing rivals like Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen, and Eli Tomac. He made it all the way to second and then started closing on race leader Chase Sexton. It’s questionable if Anderson could have caught Sexton, but blasting past Webb, Tomac, and Roczen to finish second would have been an impressive result, and also would have vaulted the Monster Energy Kawasaki rider into the points lead.
That’s not what happened. Smoke started pouring from Anderson’s Kawasaki and then he started rolling jumps, surely worried the bike was about to let go. His bid for the podium was soon over, and it was possible his race would be over, also.
There seemed to be some sort of irony as Tomac, who raced for Kawasaki from 2017-2021, repassed Anderson on his ailing bike. There were several races over the years when smoke could be seen flowing from Tomac’s KX450s, too, and that smoke was usually traced back to the clutch. It never really slowed him in the races, though. In this case, Anderson’s situation looked much worse. This was not the same problem Tomac used to have.
“Oh, yeah. I saw smoke,” said Tomac in the post-race press conference. “I didn’t know what was going on, whatever it was. I actually figured it was a radiator, but I don't know what happened. I saw it smoking there, like a lap or so, and then he started slowing down. So yeah, I saw it.”
The radiator guess turned out to be true—we hear it was either the radiator cap came loose, or possibly there was just a problem with the radiator itself. That’s a rare problem to have, but Anderson did rage from ninth to second, so maybe he took on some damage somewhere. Anderson could be seen bumping into Dean Wilson on the first lap, and then knocked Ken Roczen down. Neither impact was anywhere near the radiator area of his bike (Roczen collided with the rear of Anderson’s bike). However, Kawasaki’s post-race PR mentioned Anderson making the move for third, which would trace it to his pass on Roczen. It goes without saying that any kind of impact can lead to the unexpected.
“However, contact with another rider while making the pass for third would result in radiator damage for Anderson and ultimately require him to settle for an eighth-place finish,” read the team release.
It looked like Anderson’s race might be over, but he must have realized the bike was going to make it, and he was eventually able to start jumping jumps again and log some more decent lap times. He salvaged ninth, and then moved to eighth after Justin Barcia was penalized for riding fast along the side of the whoops.
San Diego - 450SX Main EventJanuary 22, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|26 Laps
|0:48.689
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Eli Tomac
|+06.001
|0:49.039
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|+07.758
|0:49.209
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Cooper Webb
|+09.133
|0:49.135
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|+12.438
|0:49.353
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450
When you see a bike smoking and assume a mechanical DNF is en route, the mind immediately goes to a rider losing the full 26 points available in a given race. Anderson took eighth and scored 15 points. Had he finished second, he would have scored 23 points. The net impact: eight points. That’s not nothing, but it’s not as catastrophic as 26 points. Also, while Anderson could be sitting on a large points lead right now if not for the round-one knockdown and round-three mechanical, he sits just five points back of series leader Tomac. If he keeps going this fast, he could be holding the red plate by the end of next week.
It could have been a lot worse.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|59
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|58
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|58
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|56
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|54
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|54
|7
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|52
|8
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|52
|9
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|47
|10
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|45