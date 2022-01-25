Christian, obviously with the start, in your opinion, how did that go down and what happened from your point?

Christian Craig: From my point, we all kind of bunched up coming into the first turn. I think it was Hunter’s back wheel. He went left and I tried to grab the front brake and I hit his back wheel and went the other way. Those things happen. Crashes happen. But when you’re sitting on the ground, and I saw some oil pouring on my bike, but luckily that was another rider’s bike that was on top of mine that oil was coming from. Put my head down. I think I proved a lot of people wrong tonight, and my fitness showed. I was able to dig deep. To come from last to third, nothing to be too mad about. We’ll see. This championship is getting fun now.

In the situation in that first turn, you could either panic or find some way to stay calm. Tell me what the conversation with yourself was inside the helmet as you’re getting up, checking the bike? Those first ten seconds had to be madness.

Craig: First thing is panic, but it was just check my bike, make sure nothing was broken. Check myself over. I slapped the ground pretty good. After that, I gave it a few laps because I saw the oil on my motor. So, I wanted to make sure nothing started smoking or anything. Once I saw my bike was good, it was all right, let’s see how far I can catch up. Let’s see what I can do. I didn’t put anything in mind. I’m like, let’s see how many people I can pass. Dig deep. I think it’s all the work in the off-season that showed tonight. I persevered a lot. It’s only round three, but I’ll take this one. It’s a bad night, but I’ll take the third.