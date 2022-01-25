The track was also slick, which saw riders’ rear ends sliding around on the exit of a lot of turns. How challenging is it to hit a slick track, especially after for riders who train on rutty tracks in the East?



I think most of the riders have experience with low traction environments. Practicing supercross in California will certainly provide exposure to a slippery surface, as well as many supercross tracks in general. Even some of the softer, ruttier tracks mentioned can get slippery as the sun bakes them into the afternoon. Is it challenging? Yes. Are some riders better at a slippery surface than others? Also, yes. But I think most have plenty of experience with it.

The pileup at the the start of the 250SX main event. Is there anyone to blame there or was this purely just a racing incident?



It was mostly a racing incident but I would also say that Hunter Lawrence put a squeeze on the inside group, as well. Securing position on that inside was critical to not only getting a good start but also controlling one’s own destiny. If Hunter allowed Christian Craig, Jo Shimoda, and others to push the pack wide, he would lose the ability to control his own apex. He could also end up a casualty of a first turn pileup as those typically roll up anyone to the outside of the chaos. Hunter’s pinch to the left likely had a hand in the incident but I also think it was a move that he’s supposed to make. Pardon the hyperbole but that move is in the “kill or be killed” category.