Introducing All-New GasGas MC 450F Troy Lee Designs Race Edition

The following press release is from GasGas:

Check this out! Taking the awesome MC 450F and installing the very best Technical Accessories to make it even better, the all-new MC 450F Troy Lee Designs motocross bike is loaded with factory team hardware to create a race machine that’s capable of winning at the very highest level. Faster and even more fun to ride than the standard GasGas 450cc motocrosser, this awesome bike is finished off with a Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing graphics kit to ensure it looks every bit as good as it performs.

GasGas launches first-ever race team replica motocross bike

Technical Accessories enhance the awesome 450cc machine

MC 450F Troy Lee Designs bike available in dealerships this February

Heavily inspired by Justin Barcia’s AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross race-winning machine, we’ve fitted many of the very same parts used by Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing to create what we think is one hell of a great performing, and cool looking, race replica. Just take a look at the full list of what’s included on the all-new MC 450F Troy Lee Designs motocross bike…

Replica Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing graphics from the 2021 season

A set of #51 decals for those who wish to go full Bam Bam in 2022

Troy Lee Designs Factory Racing Seat

Softer ODI Lock-On Grips

Factory Racing Triple Clamps (anodized red)

Factory Wheels (black)

Dunlop tires

Black rear sprocket

Gold chain

Factory Start Device

Semi-floating front disc

Front Brake Disc Guard

Composite Skid Plate

Frame Protection Kit (red)

Hour meter

Map Select Switch

Akrapovic “Slip-On Line” exhaust system

Hinson Outer Clutch Cover

Black Neken Fatbar with GasGas bar pad

Firmer suspension settings

We’ve unlocked a little more power from the compact MC 450F motor by adding a lightweight Akrapovič Slip-On Line exhaust system, giving significantly improved torque and an overall performance boost. A Map Select Switch allows for quick and easy changes in the power delivery thanks to a handlebar mounted Map Select Switch.

For improved handling, the MC 450F Troy Lee Designs motocross bike comes fitted with firmer WP XACT suspension settings, with the forks held in place by adjustable, red anodized Factory Racing Triple Clamps. For additional comfort, we’ve fitted softer ODI Lock-On grips and installed a TLD Factory Racing seat cover to keep you firmly in place while getting on the gas.

The MC 450F Troy Lee Designs machine comes fitted with our Factory Wheels in black. Rock solid and super-cool looking, they’re fitted with Dunlop’s Geomax MX33 tires. We’ve also bolted a Semi-floating Front Disc to the front wheel to improve braking performance with a Front Brake Disc guard keeping the disc safe and out of harm’s way.