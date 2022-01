Bridgestone’s all-new Battlecross X31 MX tires are designed for greater traction, more bite, and consistent feel across a broad range of terrain. Watch Aaron Colton and RIDER X (Jacob Hayes) put the X31 to the test at the legendary Glen Helen Raceway. For more information, visit www. BridgestoneMotorcycleTires.com and follow them on social media at @BridgestoneMotoUSA.