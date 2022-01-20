Round three of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in San Diego, California, in Petco Park. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.

450SX CLASS

Benny Bloss – Collarbone, Ankle | Out

Comment: Bloss is hoping to be back for “one of the first East Coast rounds” after sustaining injuries to his collarbone and ankle before the season.

Justin Brayton – COVID-19 | In

Comment: Brayton missed Oakland after testing positive for COVID-19. He's back for San Diego.