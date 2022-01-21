Phil Nicoletti is prepping to race the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship 250SX East Region with the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team. For now though, “Filthy” Phil is going to answer some questions as he continues to pound out laps down at the ClubMX facility.

Got a question for Phil Nicoletti? Send it to Phil@racerxonline.com.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Phil,

Hoosier Arenacross? Hoosier daddy!? How did it go?

Weege



Oh Weege,

Hoosier Arenacross went good. I’m happy I went there. I’ve been trying to get a few gate drops in before I get back racing this year. Those type of races are super hard to do. The tracks are really basic; they keep it safe for everyone at all ages and skill levels. But racing is racing and it helps with intensity and learning a new environment. Having full supercross suspension isn’t ideal either for that type of environment, but it’s good to try and adapt and make it work. There is good talent in the Midwest, and the local scene is thriving. It’s awesome to see people showing up to race, and spending their weekends at a horse arena to ride a dirtbike.

