Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Seth Hammaker
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 22
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 29
Articles
Full Schedule

Joey Savatgy Raced Oakland SX with Torn ACL

January 17, 2022 12:25pm | by:
Joey Savatgy Raced Oakland SX with Torn ACL

Joey Savatgy finished eighth in the Anaheim 1 Supercross 450SX main event, then this morning, the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS rider announced on Instagram he suffered a “pretty violent crash” and tore his ACL ligament in his knee prior to the second round Oakland Supercross. Despite the injury, Savatgy finished 11th in the 450SX main event at the second round.

“Oakland was tough for me. I had a pretty violent crash Tuesday and after further tests I found out Thursday I tore my acl. Thankfully I have a great group of people around me and I was able to get thru what I believe will be the hardest day. P11 on the night, no excuses did the best I could. Back to work
Thanks team #Team17

Supercross

Oakland - 450SX Main Event

January 15, 2022
RingCentral Coliseum
Oakland, CA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jason Anderson 21 Laps0:59.714 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
2Aaron Plessinger +03.3660:59.798 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Justin Barcia +06.1650:59.768 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
4Eli Tomac +09.9190:59.583 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
5Malcolm Stewart +13.9511:00.621 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450
6Dylan Ferrandis +14.7791:00.291 Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
7Cooper Webb +16.6491:00.678 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
8Marvin Musquin +34.0131:00.304 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
9Chase Sexton +37.7141:00.288 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
10Dean Wilson +48.5821:01.349 Scotland United Kingdom Husqvarna FC 450
11Joey Savatgy +51.5341:01.933 Thomasville, GA United States KTM 450 SX-F
12Adam Cianciarulo
+55.4071:00.034 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
13Ken Roczen +58.1371:00.802 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
14Shane McElrath +1:01.7841:01.100 Canton, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
15Max Anstie 20 Laps1:02.749 Newbury, England United Kingdom KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results

At this point, it does not appear Savatgy will miss time as he is expected to race through the knee injury. Through two rounds, the #17 sits tenth in 450SX points. Team owner Forrest Butler took to Instagram to shed some insight to Savatgy’s injury as well. Below is Butler’s full post:

“Sometimes they say “words can’t describe”, and this is one of those times! Straight to it, this is @versacesavatgy17 ‘s Hip to Knee right after Sat. nights @supercrosslive Main Event in Oakland. Joey put up a post (check out @versacesavatgy17 to read), letting everyone know he had a bad get off in practice last Tues. As you can see, yes he did!

I’m posting this on my personal page instead of the Team’s, strictly due to content and respect to all. For those who want to see, here it is (well, just one side of it...yes, the other side all the way around to his Cheek looks the same!!). People in recent years want to know, want to see and hear about riders injuries. They are professionals, yes there is a mental side to it - But we are also competing and there is strategy involved naturally. Joey didn’t want anyone to know going into Saturday. Why? “No Excuses” was his reason. And that is WAY more than enough for me.

Crashed Tue, could barely walk, leg was a ballon Wed, Thu with lots of help swelling was going down, bruising was spreading, MRI late Thu and Joey along with @seth_rarick were on phone with Doc’s till 12:30am. Fri Joey showed up in Oakland with one mind set and that was that “Sat would be the toughest day”. 100% the non-stop, constant therapeutic work by #PjOrgass proved essential (and cant thank PJ enough) - The rest...ALL credit to Joey because it was HE who rode through the Physical & Mental pain till the end. And the end was p-11, almost 10th, and still top 10 in Championship Points chase.

Every injury is different, effects every rider differently, even same injury two different times to the same person. @versacesavatgy17 has worked his a$$ off this entire off season, has proven to our entire @teamrmatvmc Team that he is in it this year to be on the box - and I 100% believe he will.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
March 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now