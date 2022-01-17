Joey Savatgy Raced Oakland SX with Torn ACL
Joey Savatgy finished eighth in the Anaheim 1 Supercross 450SX main event, then this morning, the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS rider announced on Instagram he suffered a “pretty violent crash” and tore his ACL ligament in his knee prior to the second round Oakland Supercross. Despite the injury, Savatgy finished 11th in the 450SX main event at the second round.
“Oakland was tough for me. I had a pretty violent crash Tuesday and after further tests I found out Thursday I tore my acl. Thankfully I have a great group of people around me and I was able to get thru what I believe will be the hardest day. P11 on the night, no excuses did the best I could. Back to work
Thanks team #Team17”
Oakland - 450SX Main EventJanuary 15, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jason Anderson
|21 Laps
|0:59.714
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|+03.366
|0:59.798
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Justin Barcia
|+06.165
|0:59.768
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|4
|Eli Tomac
|+09.919
|0:59.583
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|+13.951
|1:00.621
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|+14.779
|1:00.291
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Cooper Webb
|+16.649
|1:00.678
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|8
|Marvin Musquin
|+34.013
|1:00.304
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Chase Sexton
|+37.714
|1:00.288
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|10
|Dean Wilson
|+48.582
|1:01.349
|Scotland
|Husqvarna FC 450
|11
|Joey Savatgy
|+51.534
|1:01.933
|Thomasville, GA
|KTM 450 SX-F
|12
|
Adam Cianciarulo
|+55.407
|1:00.034
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|13
|Ken Roczen
|+58.137
|1:00.802
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|14
|Shane McElrath
|+1:01.784
|1:01.100
|Canton, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|15
|Max Anstie
|20 Laps
|1:02.749
|Newbury, England
|KTM 450 SX-F
At this point, it does not appear Savatgy will miss time as he is expected to race through the knee injury. Through two rounds, the #17 sits tenth in 450SX points. Team owner Forrest Butler took to Instagram to shed some insight to Savatgy’s injury as well. Below is Butler’s full post:
“Sometimes they say “words can’t describe”, and this is one of those times! Straight to it, this is @versacesavatgy17 ‘s Hip to Knee right after Sat. nights @supercrosslive Main Event in Oakland. Joey put up a post (check out @versacesavatgy17 to read), letting everyone know he had a bad get off in practice last Tues. As you can see, yes he did!
I’m posting this on my personal page instead of the Team’s, strictly due to content and respect to all. For those who want to see, here it is (well, just one side of it...yes, the other side all the way around to his Cheek looks the same!!). People in recent years want to know, want to see and hear about riders injuries. They are professionals, yes there is a mental side to it - But we are also competing and there is strategy involved naturally. Joey didn’t want anyone to know going into Saturday. Why? “No Excuses” was his reason. And that is WAY more than enough for me.
Crashed Tue, could barely walk, leg was a ballon Wed, Thu with lots of help swelling was going down, bruising was spreading, MRI late Thu and Joey along with @seth_rarick were on phone with Doc’s till 12:30am. Fri Joey showed up in Oakland with one mind set and that was that “Sat would be the toughest day”. 100% the non-stop, constant therapeutic work by #PjOrgass proved essential (and cant thank PJ enough) - The rest...ALL credit to Joey because it was HE who rode through the Physical & Mental pain till the end. And the end was p-11, almost 10th, and still top 10 in Championship Points chase.
Every injury is different, effects every rider differently, even same injury two different times to the same person. @versacesavatgy17 has worked his a$$ off this entire off season, has proven to our entire @teamrmatvmc Team that he is in it this year to be on the box - and I 100% believe he will.