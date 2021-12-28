Benny Bloss Suffers Practice Crash, to Miss Start of Supercross

Since turning pro in 2016, Bloss has spent a majority of his racing career with the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team, which he joined his first season as a fill-in rider. He spent 2017, 2018, and 2019 (missed supercross due to injury) with the team before going self-supported to start 2020 on a Yamaha YZ450F. He was eventually brought back to the KTM-backed team for the remainder of the supercross season due to an injury to Justin Bogle, beginning with the Daytona Supercross. He finished 12th in the main event and then COVID-19 postponed the championship indefinitely before it resumed in Salt Lake City, Utah. Bloss picked up his maiden 450SX heat race win at the Salt Lake City 5 Supercross, but upon the return of Bogle for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Bloss was left without a spot. Once again, he put together his own program, this time on a Husqvarna FC 450.

In October 2020, it was announced Bloss had signed with SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda for supercross in 2021. He competed in 12 450SX main events aboard a Honda CRF450R. Bloss’ best finish in the 450SX standings was in 2018 when he finished 15th in the standings with 140 points, earning the 450SX Rookie of the Year that season.

Now, he will miss the start of the new season due to this crash. Team Tedder/Monster Energy/Lucas Oil/KTM Racing will also field a rider in the 250SX class as supercross rookie Kaeden Amerine will compete aboard a KTM 250 SX-F.

Main image courtesy of Team Tedder