Free Practice

All free (untimed) practice sessions are done here in Oakland, and while the times don’t count toward official qualifying times, we were still able to learn a few things. In Supercross Futures practice, it quickly became obvious it’s Ryder DiFrancesco’s race to lose. The Kawasaki rider was clearly better than anyone else everywhere on the track, especially the whoops, and his times were much quicker than his competition.

In the 250 ranks, some riders in the B Group had a hard time navigating the whoops, but guys like Carson Brown and Jerry Robin, who were the fastest with (1:.06.445 and 1:06.799, respectively), didn’t seem to have any issues. Gared Steinke is out here ripping on a KTM 2-Stroke, and he looked pretty good! He had a good flow and didn’t seem to be struggling too hard to clear any obstacles. He was still substantially off the pace though, and will need to find some extra speed if he’s going to be in the mix at night. In the A group there weren’t many surprises. Last week’s winner Christian Craig looked like his familiar, silky-smooth self, and recorded the fastest lap of the session, a 1:01.878. Michael Mosiman, however, also looked great and was just a hair off Craig, recording a 1:01.888. Seth Hammaker was right there as well with a 1:02.484.

In 450 action just about everyone looked fast, and a number of guys dipped down into the 1:01 range, but nobody was as fast as Chase Sexton, who ended with a 1:00.613. Several different options started developing toward the end of the A session, with guys trying out different combos jumping into the short rhythm late that precedes the whoops. That short rhythm lane leads into a 180 degree bowl turn, and if someone finds some extra speed through there it could make for a good spot to watch for aggressive passing. In the B Group it was Alex Ray fastest (1:05.542) and Josh Hill second (1:06.160).

The track is already starting to rut up pretty fast, as is usually the case with the soft dirt here. Track maintenance is being performed, but you can bet the track is going to get nasty during the longer main events. Timed qualifying is up next, so check back soon to see who’s fast when it counts.

FIRST QUALIFYING SESSIONS

The track was holding up very well after a full set of practice sessions and the slightly overcast day was holding moisture in the track when the first qualifying sessions began. Christian Craig kept his hot streak in qualifying rolling right along as he once again shot to the top of the leaderboard. With the two sets of whoops again this week, Craig’s whoop speed looked to be the difference maker early on.

But it was actually local boy Michael Mosiman who would be the first to challenge Craig’s early season qualifying dominance. Mosiman, from Sebastopol, California, is familiar with this type of Northern California soil and it showed as connected several laps together and eventually tipped Craig’s time off the top.

Moments later though, Mosiman did have a close call when he tripled onto the Tuff Blocks in the second long rhythm section and nearly hit the ground. He kept going but would not improve his time. So Mosiman ended up on top from Craig, Seth Hammaker, Jo Shimoda, and Nate Thrasher.