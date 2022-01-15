Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California, for the second round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Wrenches are spinning, bikes are barking in sound check, and track walk just ended here in Oakland, where the second round of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross Championship is set to kick off. The weather here is perfect, although with a high of 61 degrees Fahrenheit predicted for the day, things might get a little chilly this evening. The dirt here in Oakland is always somewhat soft, and this year is no exception—expect the track to break down and get gnarly in a hurry. Speaking of the track, it’s looking good at the moment. There are two whoop sections—one of them has nine whoops and the other 12—and they’re pretty big. We were able to get a close look at them yesterday on press day and they’re much bigger than they look in pictures. It’s always possible they’ll knock them down a little, but right now they’re not small. There are two long rhythm lanes and another short one, and there’s a left hand sand section right after the finish line jump that leads into a wall jump.
The gates will drop without Colt Nichols and Jalek Swoll, who both sustained injuries last week at the opener, and the 450 class will run without Justin Brayton an, who tested positive for Covid-19. For a full look at who’s in and who’s out, check out our Injury Report.
Practice is set to begin shortly, so check back for a report on who’s fast, and who needs to pick up the pace.
All free (untimed) practice sessions are done here in Oakland, and while the times don’t count toward official qualifying times, we were still able to learn a few things. In Supercross Futures practice, it quickly became obvious it’s Ryder DiFrancesco’s race to lose. The Kawasaki rider was clearly better than anyone else everywhere on the track, especially the whoops, and his times were much quicker than his competition.
In the 250 ranks, some riders in the B Group had a hard time navigating the whoops, but guys like Carson Brown and Jerry Robin, who were the fastest with (1:.06.445 and 1:06.799, respectively), didn’t seem to have any issues. Gared Steinke is out here ripping on a KTM 2-Stroke, and he looked pretty good! He had a good flow and didn’t seem to be struggling too hard to clear any obstacles. He was still substantially off the pace though, and will need to find some extra speed if he’s going to be in the mix at night. In the A group there weren’t many surprises. Last week’s winner Christian Craig looked like his familiar, silky-smooth self, and recorded the fastest lap of the session, a 1:01.878. Michael Mosiman, however, also looked great and was just a hair off Craig, recording a 1:01.888. Seth Hammaker was right there as well with a 1:02.484.
In 450 action just about everyone looked fast, and a number of guys dipped down into the 1:01 range, but nobody was as fast as Chase Sexton, who ended with a 1:00.613. Several different options started developing toward the end of the A session, with guys trying out different combos jumping into the short rhythm late that precedes the whoops. That short rhythm lane leads into a 180 degree bowl turn, and if someone finds some extra speed through there it could make for a good spot to watch for aggressive passing. In the B Group it was Alex Ray fastest (1:05.542) and Josh Hill second (1:06.160).
The track is already starting to rut up pretty fast, as is usually the case with the soft dirt here. Track maintenance is being performed, but you can bet the track is going to get nasty during the longer main events. Timed qualifying is up next, so check back soon to see who’s fast when it counts.
FIRST QUALIFYING SESSIONS
The track was holding up very well after a full set of practice sessions and the slightly overcast day was holding moisture in the track when the first qualifying sessions began. Christian Craig kept his hot streak in qualifying rolling right along as he once again shot to the top of the leaderboard. With the two sets of whoops again this week, Craig’s whoop speed looked to be the difference maker early on.
But it was actually local boy Michael Mosiman who would be the first to challenge Craig’s early season qualifying dominance. Mosiman, from Sebastopol, California, is familiar with this type of Northern California soil and it showed as connected several laps together and eventually tipped Craig’s time off the top.
Moments later though, Mosiman did have a close call when he tripled onto the Tuff Blocks in the second long rhythm section and nearly hit the ground. He kept going but would not improve his time. So Mosiman ended up on top from Craig, Seth Hammaker, Jo Shimoda, and Nate Thrasher.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Michael Mosiman
|01:00.9450
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|2
|Christian Craig
|01:01.3030
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|01:01.4360
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|01:01.6970
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|01:02.9600
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
In the 450SX class, Justin Barcia was the first one to the top of the board as the times began to drop closer and closer to the one-minute mark. Chase Sexton was strong in free practice and kept that pace up in this one as well when he was the next one to fire a shot and go fastest taking the top spot but just a tenth of a second from Cooper Webb.
Eli Tomac then snuck into second spot but just five one thousandths of a second when his mid-session lap clocked in at a 1:01.234. Max Anstie had a fall in the long set of whoops, but he would ultimately be fine and continue on.
Sexton’s Honda HRC teammate Ken Roczen then found the top of the time sheets for a brief second before Chase took it right back away and just narrowly missed dipping below the one-minute mark at the same time. Both Honda boys were once again looking feisty but the KTM group riders of Dean Wilson and Cooper Webb would find their way in between Sexton and Roczen moments later.
Dylan Ferrandis hopped into second place with about three minutes remaining in the session as the times continued to drop. Cade Clason had a big off when he clipped a Tuff Block in the first long rhythm second and went over the bars. He would walk off under his own power and remount the bike. Ferrandis also had a little tip over but was quickly back on as well.
Eli Tomac at the very end of the session would go to the top by a tenth of a second over Sexton who would remain in second place. Jason Anderson had a fall right as the flag waved but was fine and kept riding on. So Tomac tops the first qualifying sessions here in Oakland.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|01:00.0020
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Chase Sexton
|01:00.1020
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|01:00.3520
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|01:00.5060
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450
|5
|Ken Roczen
|01:00.5330
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
Final Qualifying Sessions
Carson Brown, who had a big crash last week in which he lost some teeth and later required stitches, looked great in this one, and had the lap times to back it up. His initial fast lap of 1:03.627, was over a second faster than Cheyenne Harmon’s 1:04.806. Several laps later, Brown lowered his own time even more, laying down a 1:03.565. Credit to Gared Steinkie in this one, who ended the session fourth fastest with a 1:05.162 on a KTM two-stroke.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|
Carson Brown
|01:03.5650
|Ravensdale, WA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2
|Cheyenne Harmon
|01:04.8060
|Ovilla, TX
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Jerry Robin
|01:04.9640
|Hamel, MN
|GasGas MC 250F
|4
|Gared Steinke
|01:05.1620
|Woodland, CA
|KTM 125 SX
|5
|Dylan Woodcock
|01:05.9300
|Rayleigh
|Husqvarna FC 250
The 250 A group got off with a bang when Carson Mumford forced his way past Christian Craig right before the finish line jump right before the finish line. It wasn’t dirty, but it was more aggressive than guys usually get during qualifying. Craig passed him back about half a lap later though and immediately went on to set the first fast time, a 1:01.453. Craig lowered it more, recording a 1:00.757, but Michael Mosiman came alive immediately after, squeaking out a 1:00.730. One lap later, Mosiman went in for a quick adjustment in the mechanic’s area. As Mosiman was getting going again, Craig went out and greased out a scorching time of 59.677! Amazingly, Craig would lower that time yet again, dipping down to 59.510. Mosiman tried to respond, but seemed to have a tough time consistently maintaining solid flew through the longer whoop section. Craig’s 59.510 would hold as the fastest time in the 250 class.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Christian Craig
|59.5100
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Michael Mosiman
|01:00.3020
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|3
|Nate Thrasher
|01:00.7090
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Seth Hammaker
|01:00.7380
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|01:00.9130
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
In the 450 class there was a scary moment when Ken Roczen got out of shape in the whoops, went down hard, and got run over by his teammate, Chase Sexton, who also went down. As bad as it looked, it could have been much worse, as Roczen’s head was in the danger zone in relation to Sexton's wheels as Sexton went by. Roczen was able to get back on the bike, but he did so slowly with his visor pointing straight up awkwardly. After taking a break in the mechanics’ area, Roczen was able to rejoin the session. Sexton himself would later go down all by himself in the exact same section. Up front, meanwhile, times were dropping rapidly. Dylan Ferrandis was at the top of the board, then a lap or two later he’d dropped down to eighth fastest! Eli Tomac had set a fast time of 59.541, but Ferrandis responded, recording a 59.258. Webb was up top briefly, having edged Ferrandis by two-thousandths of a second, but Ferrandis wasn’t having it and busted out a 59.180. It wouldn’t last though, as Tomac threw it down on the final lap to top the field with a 59.108. Roczen ended up eighth fastest with a 1:00.337, but threw a Nac-Nac over the finish line jump on his final lap.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|59.1080
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|59.1800
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Cooper Webb
|59.2560
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Jason Anderson
|59.3800
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|59.5340
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
In the B Group Josh Hill was looking good and spent most of the time up top, but Alex Ray put in a heater near the end of the session, which required dodging a downed bike and rider in a rhythm lane, and took over with a 1:02.698. Shortly after Kyle Chisholm displaced Hill with a 1:02.893.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Alex Ray
|01:02.6980
|Jackson, TN
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Kyle Chisholm
|01:02.8930
|Clearwater, FL
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Josh Hill
|01:03.2120
|Yoncalla, OR
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Adam Enticknap
|01:03.5190
|Lompoc, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|5
|Bryson Gardner
|01:04.2040
|Paso Robles, CA
|Honda CRF450R
SUPERCROSS FUTURES MAIN EVENT
The first same-day Supercross Futures Main Event was the final thing to happen in the afternoon before the night show. This was a race that riders qualified for at local events, and they would be greeted with a full blown supercross track.
Ryder DiFrancesco grabbed the holeshot and immediately began pulling away from Nicholas Nisbet in second. Nisbet dealt with some pressure from Dylan Cunha for a few laps before Cunha had a big moment while running third and dropped back a ways.
Blake Ashley found himself outside of the top five early but slowly worked his way into fourth around Joe Desimone after Desimone landed on a Tuff Block and got a cover caught in his wheel which forced him to pull off and remove it. There was also Luis Macias who was riding aboard a TM, and he moved into fifth after Desimone was forced to stop.
Ryder DiFrancesco eventually cruised to the win ahead of Nisbet and Cunha on the podium.