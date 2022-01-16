Mystery. It’s what makes a fresh season so intriguing. Everything is new, nobody quite knows how everyone will perform, and just about anything can happen. Only as a season starts to progress do the answers to the countless questions asked before the first gate drop start to become clear, and now that we’re two rounds into the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, some things are indeed becoming clearer. Then again, some of the things that happened tonight don’t seem to make sense at all! Let’s jump right into the Oakland edition of Saturday Night Live for the details.

In the 450 class there wasn’t a whole lot that seemed to make much sense, and much of what happened at the opener got turned upside down in Oakland. After riding well in Anaheim but going down at the hands of Justin Barcia, Jason Anderson wouldn’t let that happen again, and after running second behind Adam Cianciarulo for three laps Anderson knifed his way into the lead and started making a break for it. Aaron Plessinger, who was like a completely new rider this weekend, also went around Cianciarulo and tried to keep Anderson honest. He almost did too—Anderson wasn’t able to completely check out, but Plessinger was never quite within striking distance. The win is Anderson’s first since his championship run in 2018, and he now sits second in points, just three back of Justin Barcia. More on him in a few.

“You know, since I won that championship [in 2018], it’s been a roller coaster for me mentally. Last year was a tough one for me,” Anderson remarked on the podium afterward. “I just wasn’t performing, and I was thankful that Kawasaki signed me up and they gave me a breath of fresh air and they gave me an opportunity. But most of all, last year I lost my grandma, and she was there for my last win. For me, last year was really tough for me because she’s been at all of my races, and I’m bummed that my grandpa Buster isn’t here with me right now, but this is for him. I know he’s at home watching proudly and my grandma’s looking down on me. So, it’s been a minute, it’s been tough. It’s tested me and as much as I don’t show it, this one feels so damn good, and I’m so excited. I want to keep the ball rolling, so let’s go!”