New to the Monster Energy Kawasaki team for the 2022 season, veteran pilot Jason Anderson replaced Eli Tomac as Cianciarulo’s longtime teammate within the green fold and Adam is absolutely fine with it all.

“It’s awesome to have Jason here,” declared Cianciarulo. “Jason and I, we used to train with Aldon Baker back earlier in our careers. It was when Jason first moved up to the 450s and I was basically a rookie in the 250 class. We were tight then and it has been cool to kind of be around him again. We certainly do a lot of motos together and we push each other. He is going really fast right now. Obviously he’s a former champion and I’m really excited to see how he’s going to do this year. The vibes have been good. Everybody has been enjoying hanging around each other and Jason and I have both been in California the whole off-season, so we’ve actually pretty much been spending every day at the track together and riding together and that’s what it is all about, you know? Jason is somebody like me. We like to keep things in perspective. We know how lucky we are to do this. But that’s not to be confused with lack of work ethic from either of our parts. I think we’re two of the hardest workers in the game and, yes, it has been fun having him around. You know it’s crazy how much goes into all of this at this level, especially since I moved up to the 450 class. Through all of that you really get an idea of the level and the work and the mental discipline and everything that it takes to be at the top of the sport. It’s a dog-eat-dog world up here, for sure, but that’s what we live for. You know I enjoy it. And the work never stops."

Of course, on any given Saturday night inside these Major League Baseball and National Football League stadiums, only one guy can win.

“Yeah, only one guy can win and I think anybody that is on that supercross main event gate on Saturday night is an excellent rider and racer. As fans of the sport we tend to look at the podium guys and maybe the top five guys. The guys that are kind of in the back half of the field don’t get as much as respect and I think we should start looking at it all a little bit differently. I think the level it takes to be out there in a main event on a Saturday night in the 450 class is to be respected. I think it takes a lot of talent and a lot of effort and I certainly have a lot of respect for everybody who puts in what I put into to this sport.”