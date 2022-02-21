We tend to say that anything can happen in racing, but some things tend to not happen. When a rider has the lead late in the race and has outlasted the early-race battle, he rarely throws away the win in the final moments.

Well, it happened on Saturday night in Minneapolis. Honda HRC's Chase Sexton appeared to have the win in hand, inching away from the pack throughout the main event on a tricky race track at U.S. Bank Stadium. For Sexton, the win was significant not just because it would mark his second win of the season and of his 450SX career, but also a boost of momentum after 3-3-7 finishes since his last win in San Diego. By battling past Cooper Webb for the lead and distancing himself from Jason Anderson to maintain the lead, it was a sign the young rider from Illinois was still in this championship fight for the long haul.

Then, in an instant, it ended. With a lap and a half to go, Sexton started losing grip with the front end of his bike. As it washed further and further from his intended line, and his lean angle increased it finally knifed completely as he hit the face of the jump on the exit of the corner. This sent him flying, literally, in a vicious high side. He managed to jump all the way onto the next table top...without his bike.

Ouch. Apparently Sexton has escaped without major injury, but he is now in the series' official concussion protocol.

Said today's press release from Honda HRC:

"With only two laps remaining, Sexton was tossed into the following jump. The Illinois native struggled to get up, and he was escorted off the track to be evaluated at the Alpinestars Medical Unit. Although banged up, Sexton felt relatively well when he left the venue, but officials will have him undergo concussion protocol this week."