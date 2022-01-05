Troy Lee Designs Introduces SE5 Speed Helmet

Text/Film: Troy Lee Designs

Speed. Style. Safety. REFINED. The new SE5 continues to raise industry standards in helmet technology. Tested and developed by our top athletes, new features include a larger air intake from the mouthpiece and side gills for increased airflow, the collarbone mitigation system to provide impact relief to the upper shoulder / collarbone area and improved smart shear visor screws to help prevent the visor from breaking during a crash. Available in Carbon Fiber and Composite models, the SE5 helmet is the helmet of choice for the world’s fastest racers.

For more information, visit https://troyleedesigns.com.