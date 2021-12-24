Racerhead #52

With the year closing down, the pandemic still hanging around and supercross heating up, it’s been a mostly slow December. There hasn’t been much in the ways of December surprises, unless you count the big yet quiet news about the Stark Varg electric model, the re-emergence of James Stewart with his new Bubba’s World Podcast, or even the announcement that the FIM has found a new partner in their “World Championship” hopes for supercross in the Australian company SX Global. All of those were newsworthy in certain ways, but none of those really stories really affect the upcoming ’22 SX tour, which has made December a rather slow news month in regard to racing.

But that wasn’t always the case. Back in the day, before the SX opener moved up so close to the new year, and before testing and training became the complicated science projects they’ve evolved into, December used to be a much busier month, and riders used to be out and about all over the world, not just grinding away on hidden test tracks in California and Florida. Before SX knocked it out in 1982, the Trans-AMA Series (later called the “Trans-USA” Series in its waning days) ran into December, usually ending on the west coast at such famous tracks as Carlsbad or Saddleback. The series pitted visiting Europeans on a paid holiday and the new-to-motocross Americans who were just discovering that what we called “scrambles” here was a completely different ballgame in Europe called motocross, and the Europeans were much, much better at it than us. It was promoter Edison Dye who came up with the idea of having Europeans like Torsten Hallman and Joel Robert come to the states during downtime on their Grand Prix tour to showcase just how good the bikes he imported worked in the hands of experienced racers. Dye’s series, launched in 1966, was called the Inter-Am tour and it was the basic beginning of professional motocross in America. By 1969 the Inter-Am had grown to the point where the final round, held on December 14 at Saddleback Park in Orange, California (not that far from where Angels Stadium sits today) attracted 20,000 spectators! Swedish Husqvarna riders Arne Kring, Bengt Aberg and Haka Andersson went 1-2-3. The top American? Tenth-place Bill Silverthorn.

And get this: December ’69 also hosted what may have been the first-ever Minicycle National Championship, on December 21, also at Saddleback. Sanctioned by the “Mini Bike and Kart Association” (which would later become the NMA), 105 kids turned out on their race bikes. Now before you start imagining a major minicycle race like today’s massive events, with factory riders and semi-haulers, here’s what brands the kids were racing in those days: Bonanza, Powell, Taco, Maverick, Rupp, Zebra. There was at least one Honda out there, too, but it was more like an SL70 than an XR75, which was still a few years away. And Cycle News covered the “just for fun” event but did not actually list any results. My how things would change…

By 1970 the AMA was ready to get into the motocross business. They started sanctioning races and started their own international series to compete with Dye’s, the Trans-AMA Series. It ran in the fall and would eventually overtake the Inter-Am in size and importance, forcing Dye to move his series into the summer and shorten it to just a handful of rounds. The Trans-AMA Series got a huge boost when Team Suzuki hired Roger De Coster and he immediately became 500cc World Champion. He also loved coming to America and made the Trans-AMA Series an annual working holiday in the U.S. That led the FIM to want to put a round of the 500cc Grand Prix tour in the states. But first they needed a test run and they chose the December 4, 1972 Trans-AMA finale at Saddleback as an “international cup” race, and it was filmed by ABC’s Wide World of Sports for airing some months later. De Coster didn’t win, but rather Maico rider Ake Jonsson did. The race was a big success, and one year later the first 500cc U.S. Grand Prix of Motocross was held at Carlsbad.