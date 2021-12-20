It’s one thing to see the factory riders we see on TV every Saturday night or in a racing environment, it’s another thing to see them far away from the spotlight, in their natural habitat, like an animal in the wild.

“Hey Keefer, you want to go to Florida and train with Aldon Baker and the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna race team? Oh, and you'll be paired up with RJ Hampshire while you’re here!” This was the question that media relations manager Andy Jefferson asked me over the phone while I was at the track, and I gladly accepted. I thought how many times would I get the chance to learn from one of the best motocross trainers in our sport? Not to mention get to soak up info from one of the best 250 riders out there right now. Oh, and the preferable icing on the cake would be that we had a day to ride some 2022 Husqvarna FC’s as well as check out the new 22 Rockstar Editions.

The trip started out when we had to meet Aldon and the boys at 8 a.m. for a road ride. This was scheduled to be the recovery or maybe even a rest day for the riders, but they were kind enough to get out of bed on Sunday to pedal with us media goons. Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm Stewart, Dean Wilson, RJ Hampshire, Jalek Swoll, Stilez Robertson, Mike Brown, and Aldon Baker all were there and not in a pissy mood at all. I apologized to all of them before the ride that they had to ride with us half-assed physical specimens. What’s unique and cool about all of these guys is that they all genuinely have fun with each other and get along. At any point of the day, you can find them joking around, taking trash as well as motivating one another. This is a dynamic that I have not quite seen with other teams I have been around. Jalek and Stilez are the jokesters of the group, Deano is kind of like the dad to the two, Mookie is one liner king, and RJ is laid back and chill. AP is the smiling, carefree guy that is down for any conversation when you’re ready. All of these guys gel together, and each bring something unique to the team.