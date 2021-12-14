Interview with Stark Future Electric Bike Founder

A bombshell dropped on the industry this morning with the introduction of Stark Future and its Varg motocross bike. The bike, which is available for order now on www.starkfuture.com, promises big power and enough range to complete a moto without weighing too much to be competitive on a motocross track. It's certainly a promising concept.

Where did it come from? MXLarge was able to interview the Founder and CEO of Stark Future, Anton Wass, to learn about the history of the project, the funding, and racing plans for the future.