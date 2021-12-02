When you’re a pro motocross racer, the retirement age isn’t exactly 65. That leaves many racers in a precarious position when it comes to maintaining a positive cash flow after racing. After all, all many of these athletes know is racing, and when that goes away, what are they to do? For many of them the answer is simply to become their own boss, and when you look through the ranks of both retired and active racers, you’ll see plenty of athletes who’ve gone on to create their own businesses. Note, these are not all the riders with their own businesses, but these are some of them. Shout-out to all the riders selling merch and doing riding schools—there are too many to list them all without missing a ton! Let’s have a look and be sure to remind us of the ones we missed in the comments section at the bottom. We'd imagine many, many riders have started their own companies outside of the motocross space. If you know 'em, let us know about 'em.

Although Deegan didn’t form the Metal Mulisha alone, it’s easy to say the MM empire wouldn’t be the juggernaut it is today without the watchful eye of Deegan over the years. Interestingly enough, if you were to travel back in time to the ‘90s, there probably weren’t a whole lot of people who would have thought Deegan, one of racing’s biggest hooligans, would become the business magnate he is today! After all, celebrating your first (and only) supercross win by ghost riding your bike over the finish line jump and business suits don’t exactly go hand in hand!

The Diesel doesn’t have to work if he doesn’t want to. But c’mon, no way a dude like Dungey, who was famous for his work ethic (you know, like all those race wins and championships), is going to be able to sit still and do nothing in retirement. Guys like him just have to work, which is probably why he created RD Coffee. He also purchased a portion of the GEICO Honda team before it folded, although that only lasted for a few months.